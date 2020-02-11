Legends of Tomorrow EP Loves The New Opening Credits, Says More Changes Are Coming Throughout the Season

After four seasons of being more or less the same, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow got a makeover for their opening credits this season, giving the opening a bit more of an up-tempo, rocking version of the same basic tune and setting it against a very punk rock look for the titles themselves, complete with striking graphic design and rapid, rough animation like you might see in the Shazam! closing credits. During a press event yesterday in Los Angeles, ComicBook.com was among a small number of outlets who had a chance to talk to the producers and stars of the fan-favorite CW series, and of course we had to ask about the facelift.

Executive producer Phil Klemmer said that he loves the change — but that fans can expect it to change at least once or twice more this season alone, between cast attrition and an episode where the show couldn’t resist making fun of its own new credits.

“They will change and then they will change again,” Klemmer said at an event supporting the show’s fifth season yesterday. “They had become kind of an anachronism, where they felt like something from a previous season. The show had changed so much they always threw me off…and I wanted the new version to capture the new spirit of the show. To me, the show has always had a kind of a punk rock vibe, so doing that really graphic thing and having a song that kicks down the door and announces itself, I love it. We’ll see some new faces in it and then in the penultimate episode we’re spoofing ourselves, so we didn’t make it very long without making fun of something that we’re very fond of.”

Tonight’s episode sees the Legends tackle two popular themes at once: a high school reunion and an ’80s slasher flick. You can check out the official synopsis for the episode, titled “Slay Anything,” below.

SURVIVING FAMILY – When the Legends discover a new Encore, Sara (Caity Lotz), Rory (Dominic Purcell) and Ava (Jes Macallan) end up crashing a high school reunion to attempt to stop a serial killer from finishing unfinished business. The Legends devise a plan to send Nate (Nick Zano), Ray (Brandon Routh), Nora (Courtney Ford), Behrad (guest star Shayan Sobhian) and their hostage Zari (Tala Ashe), back in time to try and intervene in order to try to save everyone including them. Meanwhile, Constantine (Matt Ryan) is annoyed that Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) has been squatting in his old home, but it might be the blessing in disguise they were not looking for. Alexandra LaRoche directed the episode written by Matthew Maala & Tyron B. Carter.

At the end of season four of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Zari Tomaz (Tala Ashe) vanished from the team. This wasn’t a mystery to be solved or a devious plot, but rather the natural consequence of having made some positive changes to the present, changing the dystopian future that she comes from. Without the deaths of her parents and brother, Zari never became a totem bearer or joined the Legends, which means her brother Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) is now a Legend. In the February 4 episode, Zari will turn back up, so that teaser about “surviving family” — well, it might have to do with her.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following episodes of The Flash. “Slay Anything” will debut tonight.