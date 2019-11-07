Upcoming Legends of Tomorrow Episode Homage The Great British Bake-Off

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is coming back at the start of 2020, many of the titles revealed so far have been some kind of pun or pop culture reference (or both). Case in point: the season’s tenth episode, currently in production, which is titled “The Great British Fake-Off.” In a tribute to The Great British Bake-Off, the competitive baking show that has become a streaming sensation in the U.S., the episode probably has nothing to do with baking — but it is Legends of Tomorrow, so you really never can take anything much for granted. The episode is written by Jackie Canino, who serves as the series’ script supervisor, and will be directed by David Geddes.

Geddes directed the fourteenth episode of last season, “Nip/Stuck,” which saw the Legends trying to find John Constantine while he was trapped in Hell. And if the episode does have anything to do with baking, you can likely assume that either Constantine, or Mick Rory, or both, will be the ones spending time in the kitchen, since they seem like the least likely culprits.

You can check out the tweet announcing the start of production below.

#LegendsOfTomorrow episode 510 is now in production! Written by our script coordinator @jackiepcanino and directed by @da_geddes pic.twitter.com/aBe1sqKwrs — Keto Shimizu (@ketomizu) November 7, 2019

This is, of course, not a lot of information to go on, but that is probably to be expected from here on out. With “Crisis on Infinite Earths” not completed, Brandon Routh and Courtney Ford having wrapped their final episode, and the back half of the season well underway, it’s likely we will get fairly little information about any of these episodes, at least until the season is ready to premiere in January.

Also recently revealed? The previous episode, titled “Zari, Not Zari.” That one is written by Morgan Faust and Tyron Carter, and directed by Kevin Mock. Given that this sounds like it might be the episode where the team has to reckon with the changes made to the timestream and what it has done to Zari Tomaz’s relationship to the Legends, fans are likely to be excited by Faust’s hand in the episode. She co-wrote “Here I Go Again,” also known as the “Groundhog Day episode,” which was the moment that a lot of people fell in love with Zari (and Tala Ashe, who plays her).

Legends of Tomorrow will return in January of 2020, with the first episode being part of the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover.