‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Save Young Barack Obama in “Guest Starring John Noble” Preview

The CW has released a preview for “Guest Starring John Noble”, the upcoming seventeenth episode of Legends of Tomorrow‘s third season.

The promo show the Legends dealing with another appearance from Gorilla Grodd (David Sobolov), who has reappeared in the timeline to go after a college-age Barack Obama. The topic of Legends featuring a young iteration of Obama was first teased earlier this year, and fans were curious to see exactly how the fictional version of him will enter the fold.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And as the episode’s title suggests, the installment will see a somewhat-meta appearance from genre fan-favorite John Noble, who has been voicing the villainous Mallus throughout this season. And while the synopsis does not really indicate how exactly that will happen, it sounds like Legends fans will be excited to find out.

“We figured out a very Legends-like way to actually get John Noble the actor into the show,” executive producer Marc Guggenheim explained earlier this year. “We’re very excited that John Noble will be making a live action appearance on Legends. He’s been voicing our third season’s big bad, Mallus, but he won’t be appearing as the time demon. He’ll actually be appearing as himself. It makes total sense in a Legends-y kind of way.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Guest Starring John Noble” below.

SEEING DOUBLE — With the timeline barely stable, the Legends must tackle two anachronisms at the same time to try and keep Mallus at bay. Sara (Caity Lotz) and Rip (guest star Arthur Darvill) team up to stop Grodd (guest star David Sobolov) from going after a particular target leaving Nate (Nick Zano) and Wally (Keiynan Lonsdale) to stop Amaya (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) from changing her future.

Meanwhile, the Legends think they have found a way to destroy Mallus, but they will have to create an uneasy alliance with one of their enemies. Brandon Routh, Dominic Purcell and Tala Ashe also star.

Ralph Hemecker directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & James Eagan.

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 8/7c. “Guest Starring John Noble” will air on April 2nd.