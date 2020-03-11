Legends of Tomorrow: How “Mr. Parker’s Cul de Sac” Sets up Ray and Nora’s Exit

Next week, Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh) is leaving DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, after having married Nora Darhk (Routh’s real-life wife Courtney Ford) during tonight’s episode, titled “Mister Parker’s Cul-De-Sac.” The move, which makes sense for Ray as a character even if it has upset the actors and feels like a bad move for the show, was set up in tonight’s episode of Legends after having been teased in the last couple of episodes. Ray’s departure closes up a story arc set into motion back in season three, when Nora was first introduced (or at least, the gorgeous, adult version of her; she had previously appeared as a kid on Arrow) and had a meet-cute with Ray.

Not only has Ray found closure with the Legends, along with love and a greater sense of self, but his departure fulfills a promise that producers made way back in season one: the Waverider is something of a halfway house. The Island of Misfit Superheroes that congregates on board the timeship should, if the Legends are doing things right, eventually find themselves peace and a permanent home somewhere that isn’t the Waverider. That’s what Ray is doing, and it’s something he deserves after nearly a decade (between Arrow and Legends) fighting the good fight. So how are they laying that groundwork this week?

Spoilers ahead for “Mister Parker’s Cul-De-Sac,” which airs tonight.

In the episode, there were a number of brief skirmishes between the Legends and Damien, which ultimately resulted in him questioning Nora’s power. A single wish later, and Damien and the Legends were whisked away into Ray’s favorite childhood TV show, Mister Parker’s Cul-De-Sac, a pretty transparent play on Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. After the kind of wild exchange that could really only happen on Legends, Damien sees the error of his ways and gives Ray and Nora his blessing to marry.

The wedding is beautiful, with the rest of the Legends celebrating their friends’ love, and Damien pulls Ray aside to insist that it’s important he take Nora off the Waverider and try to have a normal life with her, so that she can focus on making children happy in her role as Fairy Godmother. This sets up next week’s tear-filled farewell between Ray and the Legends, something that was apparently not popular behind the scenes.

Nora and Ray will be leaving the show next week. You can catch DC’s Legends of Tomorrow on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following episodes of The Flash.