‘Legends of Tomorrow’: SPOILER Dies in “I, Ava”

Tonight’s episode of Legends of Tomorrow not only saw the truth about Ava revealed, but also saw some of the Legends face off with Mallus, leading to a shocking death that may have major repercussions.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Legends of Tomorrow, “I, Ava”, below.

While Ray (Brandon Routh), Sara (Caity Lotz), and Gary (Adam Tsekhman) were off in Vancouver 2213 investigating the mystery of where Ava (Jes McCallan) had vanished to, Nate (Nick Zano) and Wally (Keiynan Lonsdale) went to Detroit 2018 to check on Amaya’s (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) granddaughter, Mari McCabe/Vixen, who had been injured trying to be a hero without her totem. While there, they crossed paths with Kuasa (Tracy Ifeachor) and teamed up with her to get the Anansi Totem away from a Mallus-possessed Nora Darhk.

Unfortunately, that didn’t go as planned. Kuasa had set Nate up, exchanging him for the totem, because his love for Amaya posed a threat to Mari and Kuasa’s very existence. However, Kuasa has a change of heart after giving Amaya the totem, and teams up with her grandmother as well as Wally to save Nate. This does not go well for Kuasa. Seeing Kuasa’s choice of her family over Mallus as a betrayal, a Mallus-possessed Nora rips the Water Totem from Kuasa’s chest. Kuasa dies in her grandmother’s arms, a tragedy that clearly rattles her.

Later on the Waverider, Nate tries to talk with Amaya and take responsibility for what happened to Kuasa, but Amaya isn’t interested in hearing him out. It appears that her relationship with Nate is over, but Kuasa’s death may end up having serious ramifications on the timeline. Amaya, determined to save her family, hops into a jump ship and sets a course of Zambesi 1992 — the point in the timeline when the warlords that killed her and destroyed Zambesi arrived.

One of the general concepts on Legends of Tomorrow is that certain elements of the past have to remain untouched, and that includes events that directly impact the Legends themselves. Amaya going back in time to change her and her family’s future violates that, and certainly can’t be good considering the how fragile the timeline already is. After all, the frayed timeline is just barely holding Mallus at bay, so Amaya messing with history might just be the thing that ultimately frees the demon — and with only five of the six totems, one of them being the Mallus-corrupted Death Totem, the Legends might not be ready to face him.

