‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Sees Double in “I, Ava” Preview

The CW has released a preview for next week’s episode of Legends of Tomorrow, “I, Ava”.

The episode will see Sara Lance/White Canary (Caity Lotz) uncovering a mysterious truth about Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) when Ava disappears, requiring Sara and Ray (Brandon Routh) to get Time Bureau agent Gary (Adam Tsekman) to help them find her. However, as you can see in the preview above, what they find may provide more questions than answers.

As you can see in the trailer, it appears that Sara, Ray, and Gary discover that Ava is just one of many, potentially making her a clone and from the looks of things, not all of those Avas are friendly. They appear to be trained like soldiers, but that’s not the only problem the Legends have to deal with. We also see the team trying to acclimate Mick to his new Fire Totem powers while still having to deal with the threat of the Darhks. And if that wasn’t enough, according to the episode’s synopsis, Nate Heywood/Steel (Nick Zano) is kidnapped by the Darhks and Kuasa (Tracy Ifeachor). As Nate and Wally West/Kid Flash (Keiynan Lonsdale) have to partner up with an “unlikely person” it sounds like the whole episode will be full of complicated questions and unexpected answers — especially if the person they have to team up with ends up being Nora Darhk.

“She’s slow to trust people,” Tala Ash said of her character, Zari Tomaz, and her outlook on Nora. “But in the previous episode even though she knows she’s looking at Nora, she sees that young Nora doesn’t know what’s going to happen to her. I think that she actually has a lot of compassion for people, but there’s definitely a skepticism that runs through her because of where she comes from.”

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW. “I, Ava” will air on March 26th.