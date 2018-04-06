‘Legends of Tomorrow’: Will Jax Wield the Fire Totem?

The heroes are going to need all the help they can get when it comes to defeating Mallus on Legends of Tomorrow this season, and that means they’ll need both manpower and all the Zambesi totems.

While manpower is something it sounds like the Legends might have on their side — former series regular Franz Drameh will be returning as Jax along with guest stars Jonathon Schaech (Jonah Hex) and Matt Ryan (John Constantine) for the season finale “Necromancing the Stone” — the totems are proving to be more elusive. In the most recent episode, the team went after the missing Earth Totem only to end up losing Amaya’s (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) Anansi Totem in the process. Beyond that, though, there’s still the matter of the unknown sixth totem and the Fire Totem which was previously in the Detroit Museum but is now in Damien Dahrk’s hands. However, just because there are totem issues between now and the finale doesn’t mean all is lost — especially with a former Legend being involved.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The last we saw Drameh’s Jax, he had left the team to deal with the death of Martin Stein (Victor Garber), but even beyond the grief of losing Stein who was killed fighting the Nazi invaders from Earth-X, Jax left the Waverider without powers. After Stein was gravely injured by the Earth-X Nazis, it was only the Firestorm matrix that was keeping Stein alive. In order to save himself by letting Stein go, Jax had to break the bond and get rid of his powers. While it was difficult for Jax to lose both his powers and the friend who had become like a father to him, Jax is now in a unique position to potentially step up and take on a new power — the Fire Totem.

While Damien may currently have the Fire Totem, that doesn’t mean he will be able to effectively wield it or even maintain ownership over it. As we saw in “The Curse of the Earth Totem”, even though the totems give the bearers immense power over their specific element, being able to handle that power is another story. Blackbeard, thinking the totem was a massive emerald, gave it to his girlfriend Anne Queen who was quickly overpowered by the totem. Blackbeard ended up shooting her in the head to stop her. While Damien is powerful, there’s no guarantee that he could wield the Fire Totem. Jax, however, has experience with fire-related powers as Firestorm. He would be uniquely capable of wielding the Fire Totem.

More than just being able to be a totem bearer, though, if Jax were to take on the Fire Totem it would be a way to give him powers again, potentially opening the door for Jax to rejoin the Legends for good.

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.