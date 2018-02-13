‘Legends of Tomorrow’: Matt Ryan on the Role SPOILER Plays in “Daddy Darhkest”

Tonight’s midseason premiere of Legends of Tomorrow was packed with interesting moments, but none more shocking than the real identity of the young woman Matt Ryan‘s Constantine was trying to help.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Legends of Tomorrow, “Daddy Darhkest,” below!

Tonight’s episode saw Constantine working with the Legends after discovering that the demon he was trying to save a young woman from knew Sara Lance’s (Caity Lotz) name. But that wasn’t the only surprise involving Constantine’s client. As the Legends soon found out, “Emily” was none other than a young Nora Darhk, her name changed after she ended up in Child Protective Services custody following the deaths of her parents in Arrow‘s season four.

It was a big twist for fans and for Ryan, it was a twist that made for a clever way of integrating Constantine into the show, even he had to get himself caught up on the show to understand how it would all come together.

“Yeah, I thought that that was really clever how they tied that in, you know, and I wasn’t really up to speed and I had to do my homework, so I went back and looked at some episodes from season one season two and then season three as well just to kind of … I knew what the show was, but I kind of wanted to figure out what the tone of the show was,” Ryan told ComicBook.com. “How John could fit in with those characters, and I thought that the way they made those two worlds collide was very, very clever and interesting, you know, and they did a great job on the script.”

The reveal that one of the team’s most challenging enemies is someone desperately in need of their help — and potentially someone who could be saved before turning into a villain in the first place — seemed to give the Legends a bit of hope. Saving Nora as an innocent young woman who has, unfortunately, endured some truly horrible and heartbreaking losses, could potentially open the door for the Legends to save themselves as well, but it wasn’t just the team finding drive and motivation in the potential of young Nora Darhk. Ryan said that even Constantine drew from the possibility of redemption in Nora.

“I think that one of his biggest driving forces is redemption and as much as he kind of … you know, everybody around him gets hurt at some point or dies, I think he does see that in this young girl … if he can hope for his own soul to be saved then that is such a driving force behind the character and what keeps him going really, you know,” Ryan said.

