‘Legends of Tomorrow’: The Internet Reacts to SPOILER Hooking Up in “Daddy Darhkest”

Legends of Tomorrow‘s midseason premiere had a lot to process — including a hookup between two Arrowverse favorites.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Legends of Tomorrow, “Daddy Darhkest”, below!

Tonight’s episode picked up right where “Beebo the God of War” left off, with Sara Lance/White Canary (Caity Lotz) being asked for help by John Constantine (Matt Ryan). As Constantine explained, he was tasked with performing an exorcism, only to find that the demon housed inside was Mallus (John Noble), the villain that has been lurking in the shadows of Legends‘ third season.

At one point, Sara and Constantine ended up in the asylum’s laundry room, musing about how they couldn’t figure out a way to escape. In that moment, the two clearly had a connection — and quickly decided to act on it. The pair began kissing, and it’s revealed later on in the episode that they “shagged.”

Considering the amount of fans that both characters have, and the somewhat unexpected nature of their hookup, the scene has garnered quite a response online. Here’s a roundup of those responses.

@cb104

Definitely here for Sara & Constantine hooking up while they’re in mortal danger #LegendsOfTomorrow #CawCawMFS — Caroline (@cb104) February 13, 2018

@CapesLunatics

Mega powerful demon on the rampage and #Constantine still has time to try to seduce Sara? That’s our John! #ConstantineOnLegends #LegendsOfTomorrow — Capes And Lunatics (@CapesLunatics) February 13, 2018

@Sammykinz

I am 100% here for some Constantine/Sara bi-on-bi action. #LegendsOfTomorrow — Samantha Simard (@Sammykinz) February 13, 2018

@NerdTurtleTeam

Zed’s going to be upset when she finds out about Constantine and Sara…#LegendsOfTomorrow #ConstantineOnLegends pic.twitter.com/ZvW1J1mKRm — Nerd Turtle (@NerdTurtleTeam) February 13, 2018

@dorky_alecia

@DavidRP91

@escaped_reality

Poor Leo is ready to be lobotomized while Sara and Constantine are getting laid ? #LegendsOfTomorrow #SaraLance — Sam (@escaped_reality) February 13, 2018

@jonbar123

Okay, but Constantine and Sara is the one thing I didn’t know I need until I got it



Like, I don’t ship it but as a one time thing… I’m all for it #LegendsOfTomorrow pic.twitter.com/fl9JhUJgTa — Jonathan Barsana (@jonbar123) February 13, 2018

@SecretErik

Yes more bisexual representation from both Sara and Constantine #lgbt #LegendsOfTomorrow — Boy Lightning (@SecretErik) February 13, 2018

