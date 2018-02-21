‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Fans Want to See More John Constantine After “Daddy Darhkest”

After a months-long hiatus, Legends of Tomorrow made its return tonight, and brought a DC Comics fan-favorite along with it.

Mild spoilers for tonight’s episode of Legends of Tomorrow, “Daddy Darhkest”, below!

Tonight’s episode picked up right where “Beebo the God of War” left off, with Sara Lance/White Canary (Caity Lotz) being asked for help by John Constantine (Matt Ryan). As Constantine explained, he was tasked with performing an exorcism, only to find that the demon housed inside was Mallus (John Noble), the villain that has been lurking in the shadows of Legends‘ third season.

Considering Constantine’s prolific history across DC and Vertigo Comics – and Ryan’s various live-action and animated portrayals of him – his appearance on Legends of Tomorrow has been highly anticipated. So, as you’d expect, people have been expressing their excitement in quite an array of ways online. Here’s a round-up of some of those tweets.

