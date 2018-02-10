‘Legends Of Tomorrow’ Villain Will Be A Full CG Character

Legends of Tomorrow returns from its midseason hiatus on Monday and when it does, fans are hoping to unravel a bit more of the mystery that is this season’s big bad, Mallus. However, just because the show is back doesn’t mean fans will be finding out who Mallus is — or what he looks like — anytime soon.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Marc Guggenheim revealed that while audiences will eventually get to see Mallus in the flesh, that reveal is coming a little further down the line. However, even when Mallus is completely revealed the mysterious dark force will appear only in CG — a move that is groundbreaking for the CW series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You won’t see him in the flesh immediately,” Guggenheim said. “We’re saving it toward the end of the year. He will be a fully CG character. The design of him is really cool. We’re really pushing the envelope in terms of what we can do with the visual effects on the show.”

The idea that Mallus will be entirely computer generated in a sense opens up the possibilities for who the mysterious villain this season really is. Fans have been speculating that Mallus could be anyone from Zari (Tala Ashe) to Captain Cold/Leonard Snart (Wentworth Miller,) largely because while we’ve heard the voice of the disturbing villain we haven’t had a body to base guesses off of. However, now that it sounds like Mallus really could be anyone, theories are likely to go into overdrive even if Guggenheim has previously said many are flat-out wrong. He recently told ComicBook.com that while its possible someone has already figured out the villain’s real identity, most are way off base.

“You know, I would say the vast majority of them tend to be really wrong.” Guggenheim explained. “Really, really wrong. You know, that said, sometimes someone gets it. You know, if you have enough people out there sort of theorizing, there are going to be a few people who are right, you know?”

While Mallus’ identity and cool CG appearance will remain a mystery for a bit longer, what fans do have to look forward to in the short term is the return of Constantine (Matt Ryan) to the Arrowverse. The character will hop on board the Waverider in the upcoming midseason premiere, seeking help from Sara (Caity Lotz). Seems that Constantine is trying to help a client who has been possessed by a demon, a demon that just so happens to know Sara’s name leading Constantine to join up with the Legends on a mission that will see the whole team end up in a psychiatric hospital. Sounds like a Legends adventure to us.

Legends of Tomorrow will return on Monday, February 12th, at 8/7c on The CW.