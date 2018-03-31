‘Legends of Tomorrow’: Easter Eggs and Pop Culture References in “Necromancing the Stone”

John Constantine returned to Legends of Tomorrow tonight, and as you’d expect, he brought an array of fun Easter eggs along the way.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Legends of Tomorrow, “Necromancing the Stone”, below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The episode saw Sara Lance/White Canary (Caity Lotz) being possessed by Mallus (John Noble) through the Death Totem, causing the Legends to go to any and all lengths to help free her.

So, what did we see? What did we miss? Comment below to let us know.

Sting

When Sara was explaining who Constantine was to Ava, she described him as a British demonologist who “kind of looks like Sting.”

As we mentioned when “Daddy Darhkest” aired, Constantine has a unique tie to the rock musician, as the The Police lead singer was the visual inspiration for Constantine.

“Constantine was the result of “fit[ting] it all together,” creator Alan Moore revealed a while back, “purely to get Sting into the story.”

Antiques Roadshow

Sara quickly realizes that the Legends need to pair off and go off to stop different aberrations, now that Mallus has further caused tears in the timeline.

For Zari (Tala Ashe) and Amaya (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), that involves traveling to an episode of Antiques Roadshow, where the Mona Lisa is about to be unintentionally appraised.

Of course, this reference is to the delightfully iconic reality show, which has been appraising a wide array of unusal objects since 1979. And honestly, plenty of the MacGuffins on Legends would probably fit into really well.

Tawky Tawny

The episode also featured a pretty great nod to the Shazam Family, in the form of a piece of wardrobe.

Throughout tonight’s episode, Zari was shown wearing a sweater with a tiger on it. While that alone might not be enough to pique fans’ interests, it is when you consider Zari’s DC Comics history.

As fans may recall, Zari is Legends‘ interpretation of the DC character Adrianna Tomaz, better known as the hero Isis. In comics, Isis is connected to the Shazam Family, specifically to the character Black Adam. In 2006’s 52 series, Isis marries Black Adam. Another member of the Shazam family is none other than Mr. Tawky Tawny, the talking tiger who becomes a sidekick of Shazam.

Nostromos

Once Sara is possessed, she orders Gideon to put the ship on a new sort of defense protocol, one that essentially locks the Waverider in place and prevents any of the other Legends from overriding it. The protocol’s name? Nostromos.

Sure, this could be a nod to a few things — the Joseph Conrad novel, the ship from Alien, etc — but there does happen to be a DC Comics character named Nostromos. He appears in the Batman: The Animated Series episode “Prophecy of Doom”, as an actor-turned-con man who scams people into buying false forms of security. Weirdly fitting, huh?

Cheryl Masters

When Ava and Gary go to visit Constantine, Ava begins by reading off his file of information. In it, Ava mentions that John’s parents are deceased, but that he does have a sister.

In the comics, John actually does have a sister, whose name is Cheryl Masters. The pair grow up to be kind of close, largely due to their shared rough upbringing.

Ultimately, Cheryl was murdered by her husband through a sort of weird demon ritual, leading to her soul residing in hell for a stretch of time.

Cheryl was previously mentioned in the Constantine episode “The Rage of Caliban”, but this nod is particularly interesting. Who knows? Maybe

‘Jaws’

As the episode goes on, Sara ends up knocking out a substantial number of Legends. This prompts a delightful line from Mick Rory — “We’re gonna need a bigger med bay.”

This, of course, is a reference to one of the most iconic lines uttered by Sheriff Brody (Roy Scheider) in Jaws, “We’re gonna need a bigger boat.”

Beebo

The Arrowverse’s favorite hungry deity returned tonight in a pretty unique fashion.

When Gary and Ava are interrogating Constantine, Gary puts his leg up, revealing that he is wearing socks with Beebo stitched onto them. Constantine recognizes Beebo, and reveals that he put a spell on a Beebo doll in the past, getting it to spill way more secrets than he was expecting.

This marks the fourth appearance or mention of the God of War since Legends‘ midseason finale, with Beebo even briefly (and tragically) appearing on an episode of The Flash as well. But we have to admit, this most recent appearance makes us really want to see that Constantine/Beebo meetup onscreen (or, you know, get some actual Beebo merchandise).

‘Doctor Who’

When Ava and Gary ask Constantine for help fixing the Waverider, the demonologist briefly gets offended. As he explains, “I’m a master of the Dark Arts, not Doctor Wibbly Wobbly What’s-His-Face.”

For Doctor Who fans, this might’ve raised some eyebrows, as the Tenth Doctor (David Tennant) frequently used “Wibbly Wobbly Timey Wimey Stuff” as one of his many catchphrases.

This certainly isn’t the first Doctor Who reference that Legends has brought about, from casting Who alums like Arthur Darvill and John Barrowman to incorporating various similar time travel elements.

‘Dungeons & Dragons’

And finally, a surprising amount of this episode ended up being affected by Dungeons & Dragons.

When Constantine, Ava, and Gary attempt to figure out how to help the Legends and save Sara, Gary realizes that the situation is similar to a recent campaign of D&D that he played. Gary then decides that the Legends need to work together to help save Sara.

On it’s own, that parallel was pretty heartwarming. But the closing scene of the episode took D&D even further, by having Gary DM a campaign for his friends — and Constantine.

So, when can we get a CW Seed series that’s just Arrowverse characters playing D&D? Because that almost sounds too perfect.

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.