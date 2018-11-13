‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Star Nick Zano Shares Heartfelt Reason Why He Isn’t in “Wet Hot American Bummer”

When “Wet Hot American Bummer” — the fourth Legends of Tomorrow episode of the season — airs tonight, it’ll be without actor Nick Zano, the character behind Nate Heywood/Citizen Steel.
Heywood took to Instagram earlier this afternoon to share an image of him and his newborn daughter, who was born during the filming of the episode, hence Zano’s absence. In the heartfelt message, Zano revealed his wife had suffered complications throughout the pregnancy and that his daughter had spent nearly a month in the neonatal intensive care unit at British Columbia Children’s hospital.
I’m not in tonight’s episode and there’s a valid reason behind it… Three months ago Leah gave birth to our second baby… She had a very complicated/stressful pregnancy that she handled with total strength and grace. Very long story internet short, our baby came into this world and went straight into the NICU (neonatal intensive care unit)… About 24 hours after arriving she needed a life saving surgery, one that required her to fight through 9 hours of surgery then another 2 hour emergency procedure after that surgery. She was a day old. We almost lost her in front of us but this baby girl is pure warrior queen and fought every single day. She spent little over a month in the NICU at #BCChildrensHospital where a team and I mean a literal team of extraordinary minds worked together daily to keep her alive. We are forever grateful to our surgeon Dr. Baird and the kindest, most caring, beautiful nursing staff that saw all of us at our worst and eventually at our best. Family, friends and our doula JoJo pulled us through…. Taking time off a tv show isn’t as easy as it sounds and there are so many moving parts in order to do so and if it weren’t for @gberlanti & @phil.klemmer being great human beings and family men themselves this experience could have been much different for my family. So I wanted to take this opportunity to thank Greg & Phil, thank my cast mates(slash)siblings for picking up scenes and losing days off, our production team piecing together the schedules and my crew for caring so much #Legendsfamily … Leah would ask me “are you hiding our daughter from the world?” The answer is obviously no but I had FEAR… She has been doing so well in recovery I was afraid of changing ANYTHING in the slightest way, including sharing her arrival. I was afraid, bringing her out to the world would change something in her healing process… Today I decided to let fear go. She’s happy, healthy and loved. Welcome (3 months late) to the world baby girl.
The synopsis for “Wet Hot American Bummer” can be seen below!
“MEMORIES FOR A LIFETIME
When the Legends discover that kids at a summer camp have disappeared, Sara (Caity Lotz), Ava (Jes Macallan), Ray (Brandon Routh) and Constantine (Matt Ryan) find themselves as the new camp counselors. At camp, Ava struggles to get along with the kids, but Constantine whips up a potion that helps Sara and Ava bond with the children. Luckily, the team finds clues to the whereabouts of the missing kids, but the battle to save them leaves one member in bad shape.
Meanwhile, Rory (Dominic Purcell) and Zari (Tala Ashe) are tasked with watching the fugitive and Rory finds a kindship with their “prisoner.”
Maisie Richardson-Sellers also stars. David Geddes directed the episode written by Ray Utarnachitt & Tyron B. Carter.”
Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW.