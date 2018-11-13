‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Star Nick Zano Shares Heartfelt Reason Why He Isn’t in “Wet Hot American Bummer”

When “Wet Hot American Bummer” — the fourth Legends of Tomorrow episode of the season — airs tonight, it’ll be without actor Nick Zano, the character behind Nate Heywood/Citizen Steel.

Heywood took to Instagram earlier this afternoon to share an image of him and his newborn daughter, who was born during the filming of the episode, hence Zano’s absence. In the heartfelt message, Zano revealed his wife had suffered complications throughout the pregnancy and that his daughter had spent nearly a month in the neonatal intensive care unit at British Columbia Children’s hospital.

The synopsis for “Wet Hot American Bummer” can be seen below!

“MEMORIES FOR A LIFETIME

When the Legends discover that kids at a summer camp have disappeared, Sara (Caity Lotz), Ava (Jes Macallan), Ray (Brandon Routh) and Constantine (Matt Ryan) find themselves as the new camp counselors. At camp, Ava struggles to get along with the kids, but Constantine whips up a potion that helps Sara and Ava bond with the children. Luckily, the team finds clues to the whereabouts of the missing kids, but the battle to save them leaves one member in bad shape.

Meanwhile, Rory (Dominic Purcell) and Zari (Tala Ashe) are tasked with watching the fugitive and Rory finds a kindship with their “prisoner.”

Maisie Richardson-Sellers also stars. David Geddes directed the episode written by Ray Utarnachitt & Tyron B. Carter.”

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW.