Legends of Tomorrow Pays Back Wynonna Earp's Sara Lance Name-Drop

In tonight's episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow, somebody suggests that Sara Lance should watch Wynonna Earp, which not only pays back an Easter egg from August 2020, in which there was a line about Waverly Earp cosplaying as Sara Lance for some recreational roleplaying. Tonight, in the episode "The Satanist's Apprentice," Sara got a chance to comment on Wynonna Earp in-universe, and used the opportunity to comment ni a meta-textual way on Legends of Tomorrow itself with a joke about how Wynonna really found its stride in its second season after struggling a little to find its identity in the first year of the show.

We'll spare you the exact details of the conversation, since the show hasn't yet aired on the West Coast. We did, however, ask Caity Lotz, who not only plays Sara Lance but also directed tonight's episode, what she thought of the gag.

"Our writers have all these inside jokes with the other writers," Lotz said. "I mean, I think Wynonna Earp had some joke about one of their characters was talking about having a vision of Sara Lance, which is really funny. And all of those little nods are funny and I think it's a nod at our show and a nod at their show. Yeah. We like to spread some of that around."

In the episode, Sara finally encounters the season's big bad, who starts to give her a sense for just what it is he has wanted this whole time. Meanwhile, the rest of the Legends deal with a haunted painting, which ends up presenting a unique challenge as the team is transformed into animated characters straight out of a Disney movie.

BE CAREFUL WHAT YOU WISH FOR – With Astra (Olivia Swann) now a mortal, she finds it hard to adapt to the real world with no guidance from Constantine (Matt Ryan). Frustrated and lonely, Astra makes a new friend who promises to help her, but her eagerness for the easy way out could have some real repercussions for those closest to her. Meanwhile, Sara (Caity Lotz) meets the person responsible for her kidnapping and tries to convince others to help her escape. Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Adam Tsekham, Lisseth Chavez and Shayan Sobhian also star. Caity Lotz directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & Ray Utarnachitt.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT, Sunday nights on The CW.