‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Recap With Spoilers: “The Good, The Bad, and the Cuddly”

“The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly” starts immediately after last week’s episode as the Legends and Damien continue to confront Mallus. The totem bearers try using their new-found powers against the demon to no avail.

Rip’s speaking with Gideon on the Waverider about ways to defeat Mallus, and he takes a part from the ship. As he begins to leave, Gideon mentions that she’s going to miss Rip.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Legends board the ship as Rip exits to confront Mallus, who’s flying away. Rip takes the part he took from the ship — which we find out is the Waverider’s time drive — and he plans to use it against Mallus.

Sara calls Rip over their comm system and Rip bids his farewell to the crew. He mentions that it’s time to see his wife and child again. The time drive reaches critical mass and explodes, which wipes both Rip and Mallus from the current time.

The Legends are sharing drinks on the Waverider in memory of Rip. Sara mentions that Rip gave his life so that the group could take the totems to a time in which Mallus would never be able to find them. Sara mentions that they leave the totems in Salvation, South Dakota.

Damien’s being held in a force field on the Waverider. Sara approaches him, and instead of killing him, she tells him she’s going to keep him alive so that he can suffer through the rest of his days knowing he was the reason for the death of Nora, his daughter.

Ray enters his labs and tells Damien that he’s about to work on something “stupid” that could bring Nora back.

The Legends travel back to the Old West, where they begin sampling the whiskey at the local saloon. In the saloon, the group runs into Jonah Hex. The group’s talking when they begin hearing shots outside.

They go outside to see what’s going on, and they see people from different times they’ve visited this season including Julius Caesar and Blackbeard riding through town on horses.

The group finds out that Mallus has sent them to gather the totems on his behalf. Sara orders Gideon to put the Waverider on lockdown.

Ray and Damien are boarding a jump ship when they’re caught by Nate. Nate approaches them and asks what they’re doing, and Ray’s unable to explain. Instead, he punches Nate in the face, distracting him long enough to enter the ship and leave.

Amaya’s doing her psychic meditation in an attempt to travel back into time to see how the first totem bearers used the totems against Mallus. Nate walks in and joins her. They find out that the totems have to be joined together.

Zari’s working on software in her room on the Waverider when she’s approached by Jonah Hex. The two chat about the totems.

On the bridge, Amaya convinces Sara to let the group repeat the process she saw the original totem bearers do in the past. The group gathers in a circle outside to begin the ritual. They try creating a being made of light that could take down Mallus, but they inadvertently create a monster-like being that Mick is quick to kill.

Out of nowhere, Ava shows up with Jax, Kuasa, and Helen of Troy to help the Legends.

Ray and Damien return to Zambesi right before Nora turns into Mallus.

The Legends, along with their new allies, travel through Salvation playing catch up.

Ray and Damien approach Nora and try knocking her out. Their punches don’t phase Nora, who’s in the process of transforming into Mallus, so Damien pulls out Ray’s nanite gun and shoots Nora. Mallus — in smoke form — exits Nora’s body and possesses Damien instead. Damien tells Ray and Nora to run and get into a different time.

The group is at the saloon, and we find out Jax is now married with a kid. It’s been five years since they’ve seen him last.

Ray gets back to the Waverider and takes Nora into the med bay, giving her the antidote to the earlier shot. She wakes up, upset that her father took her place as Mallus’ physical body.

Ray and Nora find the Legends in the saloon and warn the other Legends that Damien has now been “Mallussed.”

Caesar, Blackbeard, and the vikings return to Salvation to retrieve the totems from the Legends.

Sara exits the saloon to confront the three groups and informs them that she’s changed her mind about handing the totems over. She’s quickly rescued by Ava on horseback, and the pair lead the approaching army into an ambush from the other Legends.

Before too long, the Legends are able to take out the three armies, but all of the soldiers are suddenly reanimated. The fighting continues until the soldiers kneel at once; Mallus has arrived in the Old West.

The Legends who wear the totems enter the saloon to try their hand at the ritual they attempted before. This time, however, the ritual works, and the Legends are able to conjure a kaiju-sized Beebo to take on Mallus.

Beebo and Mallus continue fighting when Beebo eventually body slams Mallus, killing him.

The Legends work on wiping the memories of all of Salvation’s residents as they begin bidding farewell to those friends who came back to help them. The group decides to give Kuasa all of the totems.

Before the group leaves, Jonah gifts Zari his hat. Ray gives Nora her father’s time stone before she’s taken away to jail at the Time Bureau.

Amaya’s talking to Sara and Zari when she reveals she plans on leaving the team, wanting to return to Zambesi. Her and Nate travel back to 1942 and bid each other farewell.

The group decides to vacation to Aruba. They’re taking in the rays when they’re approached by John Constantine, who has the severed head of a dragon. He informs the team that when they let Mallus out, the time demon wasn’t the only thing that “got out.”