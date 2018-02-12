‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Takes Over for ‘Supergirl’ Beginning Tonight

If you’re expecting to see a new episode of Supergirl this week, you’ll be waiting quite a while.

With Black Lightning taking over for Legends of Tomorrow on Tuesday nights after The Flash, DC’s time-travelling team-up needed a new weekly time slot to call home. The series found that home on Monday nights, taking over for Supergirl.

A couple of months ago, The CW announced that Supergirl would be airing just a few new episodes after returning from its winter hiatus. The new episode on February 5 acted as yet another midseason finale of sorts.

Tonight, Supergirl‘s newest hiatus begins, and Legends returns to finish airing its third season.

The premiere of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow features an appearance from John Constantine, the fan-favorite character played by Matt Ryan. The Legends will team up with Constantine in an effort to track down the demon Mallus.

Legends of Tomorrow will air for nine straight weeks, beginning tonight, until it concludes its third season on April 9. One week later, on April 16, Supergirl will return to its usual time slot on Monday nights. The series will then air 10 straight weeks of new episodes before heading on Summer break.

While these two series are sharing a time slot, the other DC shows on The CW will remain in their normal times. The Flash and Black Lightning air back-to-back on Tuesday nights, and Arrow runs new episodes on Thursdays at 9pm ET.