Rip Hunter’s New Role In ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Season 3

The Time Master known as Rip Hunter brought the Legends of Tomorrow together to correct aberrations in the timeline, but after the events of the Season One, the character has taken on a reduced role in the team. Even so, Hunter will continue to play a role in the show when it returns for Season Three.

Actor Arthur Darvill spoke with EW about his new role in the Time Bureau, and how his new investigations will reunite him with the Legends.

“There’s a thing that he discovers, which is very important to him and he feels like, at times, he can sort out on his own, and then also realizes he needs to call on the Legends in order to help him,” Darvill said. “The Time Bureau, as much as they’re brilliant, they do things in too much of an official way in order for, in his opinion, things to actually get done.”

“So his interaction with the Legends, at the moment, is very much as a means to an end for him in terms of what he’s trying to achieve,” Darvill continued.

Hunter has been put through a gauntlet since he first put together the team. After learning his corrupt predecessors murdered his family and manipulated him, an altercation with the Reverse Flash left him amnesiac and stranded in the ’60s.

Then the Legion of Doom recovered him and manipulated his mind to make him one of their cronies, retrieving portions of the Spear of Destiny so they could re-write reality.

Sara Lance and Jax Jackson end up restoring his original personality after venturing into his mind, but Hunter struggled in his role on the team. He ended up ceding leadership duties to Sara after realizing the Legends worked better under her guidance.

Despite leaving the team as an active member, he’s assured that he will always be a Legend. He’ll need the team’s help when he discovers a new mystery that needs to be investigated when Legends of Tomorrow Season Three premieres Tuesday, October 10th on The CW.

