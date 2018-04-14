‘Legends Of Tomorrow’ Producer Addresses If Rip Hunter And Vixen Will Return

Spoilers from the season three finale of Legends of Tomorrow follow!

With the final episode of Legends of Tomorrow season three, fans saw the departure of two characters from the main squad of Legends. While Amaya (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) left the team on her own accord, Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill) ultimately sacrificed himself in attempt to get rid of the time-traveling demon named Mallus.

According to Legends of Tomorrow showrunner and executive producer Marc Guggenheim, we haven’t necessarily seen the end of either of those characters.

“Yes, Maisie will absolutely be back,” Guggenheim recently told Entertainment Weekly. “We just felt like we owed it to the character to complete this arc, complete this story loop that we got her in. Once we took her off of her path in 1942, it was always incumbent upon us to return her to that path. That was something that hung over us as writers, and hung over the character… I’m looking forward to a different storyline for Amaya next year. We’ll reveal our plans for Maisie’s character at Comic-Con this year.”

While it seems like a guarantee that we’ll see Amaya once season four rolls around, Guggenheim also revealed that should the story allow it, we could see Rip make a return as well. Just remember, it is a show based on time-traveling, after all.

“We love Arthur, we love having Arthur on the show, and I think Arthur enjoys being on the show,” Guggenheim says. “Because it’s a time travel show, and because we never saw a body, anything is possible. I think Arthur is totally willing to come back and play with us if we have a cool idea.”

And although the Legends eventually dispatched Mallus — thanks in part to a kaiju-sized stuffed animal named Beebo — the villain is a connection to the villains we’ll see in season four, according to Legends co-showrunner Phil Klemmer.

“[Mallus] is a sort of bellwether of bad guys to come in Season 4,” Klemmer said to TVLine. “Up until this point, we’ve been dealing with earthly and historical bad guys, and we certainly had fun with all of that, but this year we dabbled in the world of the occult, through Damien Darhk and his enterprises.

“But you know that Constantine is coming onto the show [as a regular] next season, so we want to go deeper, we want Mallus to be used as ‘the tip of the iceberg.’ He is not human, and we want to start playing with the idea that Earth hasn’t always belonged just to our kind.”

The third season of Legends of Tomorrow wrapped up this past week and judging by the past season’s release schedules, the show should be available on Netflix in the coming weeks.