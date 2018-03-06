‘Legends of Tomorrow’: An ‘Arrow’ Villain Makes a Surprising Return in “No Country For Old Dads”

It looks like Wally West (Keiynan Lonsdale) isn’t the only Arrowverse character hopping over to tonight’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Legends of Tomorrow, “No Country For Old Dads”, below!

Tonight’s episode saw Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough) and Nora Darhk (Courtney Ford) kidnapping Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh), hoping that they can force him to fix the Fire Totem. Part of this mission involved breaking into Upswipez, the app that Ray briefly worked on during the Legends’ hiatus.

At one point, Damien got comfortable in the app’s offices and took out a phone to use Upswipez for himself. While musing to Nora about whether or not he should get back into the dating game, Damien went through the app, and swiped up on none other than Carrie Cutter/Cupid (Amy Gumernick).

That’s right, Cupid — who spent years being a foe of Team Arrow and crushing on Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) — has now moved on to dating apps.

This provides a pretty interesting update to Cupid’s Arrowverse history, which has gone through some major changes in the past year. Cupid was last seen in the Arrow episode “The Sin-Eater”, where she teamed up with Chien Na Wei (Kelly Hu) and Liza Warner (Rutina Wesley). At the end of the episode, the three were apprehended by Team Arrow, but it was somewhat unclear where they went next.

Fans briefly got their answer in The Flash‘s “Infantino Street”, when Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Leonard Snart (Wentworth Miller) broke into ARGUS. While walking through the hallway, the pair spotted Cupid’s cell, signifying that she had somehow returned to the Suicide Squad.

So, does her being on Upswipez mean that she has broken out of ARGUS’ captivity? Or does Lyla Michaels (Audrey Marie Anderson) inexplicably allow the Suicide Squad to browse the Internet?

And beyond that… it looks like Damien and Cupid were actually a match? That’s one first date that would be bizarre to see.

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.