‘Legends of Tomorrow’: The Weird Way “Phone Home” References ‘Stranger Things 2’

Legends of Tomorrow had a deluge of Easter eggs in tonight’s episode — including an unintentional homage to Season Two of Stranger Things.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Legends of Tomorrow, “Phone Home”, as well as Stranger Things 2, below.

In tonight’s episode, the Legends traveled to the 1980s, where they discovered that a younger version of Ray Palmer/The Atom (Brandon Routh) was keeping a baby Dominator as a pet. Ray was shown returning home from school, and dumping a backpack of stolen candy out for the baby Dominator. He begins to call out the candy names — including a “Nougat Nummy” candy bar, which the baby Dominator picks to eat.

For fans who have also seen Stranger Things 2, which debuted on Netflix last weekend, the setup of this scene feels oddly familiar. In the third episode of Stranger Things 2, Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) discovers a new creature, which he nicknames Dart. He ultimately warms up to Dart by offering him pieces of nougat-filled 3 Musketeers. The candy becomes somewhat of a plot point as Dart’s storyline progresses, with multiple characters bringing up the creature’s love for nougat.

As sci-fi fans know, both scenes are meant to be an homage to E.T. the Extra Terrestrial, with both shows swapping out Reese’s Pieces for their own choice of candy. But the fact that both shows decided to use essentially the same candy is worth pointing out. With both episodes being released within days of each other, there’s little chance that Legends‘ nougat mention could be a direct reference, even with the episode being inspired by Stranger Things. All in all, this means it’s a completely unintentional (and honestly, awesome) coincidence.

For those who have finished Stranger Things 2, the concept of the baby Dominator also liking nougat might be cause for concern. But knowing Legends of Tomorrow, the show’s heroes would probably be able to take on that kind of threat.

Legends of Tomorrow airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. Stranger Things 2 is available now on Netflix.