New ‘Legends Of Tomorrow’ Clip Introduces Helen Of Troy

The CW has released a clip from ‘Helen Hunt’, tonight’s sixth episode of Legends of Tomorrow‘s third season.

The episode will see the team sent to Hollywood, in search of a rather peculiar anachronism. As they discover, Helen of Troy (Bar Paly) was sent to the time period, and has started a war between two film studios.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We do have a Helen of Troy episode we’ve been talking about in the room.” Klemmer told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “It’s an interesting idea. It’s this woman who started a terrible Trojan war and there were thousands of lives lost — we’ll see her in Hollywood, creating a similar sort of war between a pair of studio bosses.”

Along the way, Legends will use the story of Helen of Troy to explore some pretty complex themes – things that viewers of the show might not necessarily expect.

“We’re going to explore the notion of ‘Was she at fault? Was she a person or just this object?’” Klemmer explained. “So, we get into notions of beauty and sexual politics and all sorts of crazy stuff that you would think would not belong on a superhero time-travel show, but somehow it works.”

Legends of Tomorrow airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.