‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Cast on Tonight’s Return of Gorilla Grodd

A beloved Arrowverse villain will be entering new territory tonight as Gorilla Grodd appears on Legends of Tomorrow.

With the genetically enhanced monkey becoming a sort of annual staple for The Flash, his appearance on Legends’ “Welcome to the Jungle” is sure to be a highlight as well. And it sounds like the show’s cast enjoyed every bit of it.

“I loved that episode,” Maisie Richardson-Sellers, who plays Amaya Jiwe/Vixen, revealed during a recent set visit. “I actually had — I had quite an interesting personal relationship with the gorilla in that episode, which was great, obviously, because Amaya speaks to the animals, so they communicate on a whole ‘nother level. And we – again, we see a more tender side to Gorilla Grodd which I think is quite beautiful, actually. I think one thing Legends does really well is that there is no such thing as a villain and a hero. Everyone is flawed and everyone has their positives as well. So we actually see positives to Gorilla Grodd.”

But sounds like not every member of the team will have such a positive reaction to the sight of Gorilla Grodd — namely Mick Rory/Heatwave (Dominic Purcell).

“It’s huge!” Purcell remarked. “It’s big, and he’s Rory. You know, he tries to burn the bloody thing.”

But Mick won’t be the only character in disbelief, with Zari Tomaz (Tala Ashe) being caught off guard by the villain’s presence.

“I think for the first few episodes, Zari is just trying to process everything she’s seeing,” Ashe hinted. “The telepathic gorilla is a lot. I think she does consider herself a member-ish of the team, so when things like that happen she’s just trying to wrap her head around it and it’s going to take her a while to really be part of them.”

And it sounds like either way, the Legends will have a unique way of dealing with Grodd in this episode, one that might involve Ray Palmer/The Atom (Brandon Routh).

“Ray is the one person who has experience with Grodd — well, he doesn’t really have experience with Grodd, but he knows about him from his friends in Central City,” Routh revealed. “So I think he’s equally amazed, intrigued, and also frightened of what they’re going to do about that problem.”

Legends of Tomorrow airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.