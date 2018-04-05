Jax Returns to ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ in New Season 3 Finale Photo

The CW has released a new photo for “The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly”, next week’s season three finale of Legends of Tomorrow.

The photo teases what was one of the earliest pieces of news to come out about the finale, that Jax Jackson (Franz Drameh) would be returning in some capacity. While Jax hadn’t been seen in any of the earlier photos or the episode’s promo, a new photo shows him in the Old West setting, aiming a pistol at somebody. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As Legends fans will remember, Jax departed from the series during the midseason finale, deciding that he needed to take some time for himself after the death of Martin Stein (Victor Garber). With that in mind, it’ll be interesting to see if and how Jax has changed in the half-season since.

Interestingly, Jax doesn’t appear to be in the Old West clothes that the remainder of his former teammates will be wearing, but instead is in more modern attire. That could hint that Jax is brought into the finale as a result of Mallus essentially breaking the timeline, similarly to how the vikings, Roman soldiers, pirates, and Themyscirans could end up entering the fold.

There also is another interesting tidbit surrounding Jax’s return – the nature of the Fire Totem. As we had previously speculated, it seemed like a good possibility that Jax would wield the totem, considering his previous set of powers as half of Firestorm. In the episodes since, Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell) has ended up taking up the totem, but never really seemed too enthusiastic about the task.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7338]

Outside of Jax, the finale will bring back a whole slew of other fan-favorites, including Jonah Hex (Johnathon Schaech), soon-to-be incoming team member John Constantine (Matt Ryan), and apparently a certain fluffy deity.

“[The finale is] balls-out craziness.” executive producer Marc Guggenheim teased during a recent interview. “It really feels like a real finale in that respect and we really draw together almost every thread and character that we’d established over the course of the third season. And yes, that includes Beebo. Beebo will make a phenomenal return that is quite awesome.”

You can view a synopsis for “The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly” below.

You can read the full synopsis below.

The Legends plan to vanquish Mallus by using the totems doesn’t go as planned, forcing Rip (guest star Arthur Darvill) to improvise. The team finds itself regrouping in the Wild West where they run into their old pal Jonah Hex (guest star Johnathon Schaech). Sara (Caity Lotz) leaves Ray (Brandon Routh) in charge of watching Damien Darhk (Neal McDonaugh), while she comes up with a new plan. Meanwhile, Amaya (Maisie Richarson-Sellers) is determined to find a way to use the totems to destroy Mallus.

Dominic Purcell, Tala Ashe, Keiynan Lonsdale, Nick Zano and Franz Drameh also star.

Dermott Downs directed the episode written by Marc Guggenheim & Phil Klemmer.

Legends of Tomorrow‘s third season will conclude with “The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly” on April 9th at 8/7c on The CW.