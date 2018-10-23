‘Legends of Tomorrow’s Caity Lotz Elaborates on Season 4’s “Crossover” Episode

Legends of Tomorrow will be doing their own twist on the Arrowverse‘s crossover this year, and it sounds like fans should definitely expect the unexpected.

In a recent interview with Access, Legends star Caity Lotz briefly teased more about the show’s “crossover” episode, which will be happening while Supergirl, Arrow, and The Flash are involved with “Elseworlds”. Previous reports had indicated that the episode would see the Legends “crossing over with themselves”, and Lotz elaborated a bit about what exactly that means.

“You’re going to see some different versions of us.” Lotz, who plays Sara Lance/White Canary, explained. “It’s a wild episode. It’s pretty crazy. I think people will like it.”

At the moment, it’s still unclear exactly what that sort of crossover will entail, especially when compared to all of the Spear of Destiny-related chaos that happened in the Season 2 finale. But either way, it’s pretty easy to assume that things will get even more absurd.

“During the week that all the other crossovers are happening, we will essentially be crossing over with ourselves,” showrunner Keto Shimizu previously teased. “[It will involve] alternate time periods.”

“I’ll just say it’s a lot of work for the people who are in those scenes!” Tala Ashe, who plays Zari Tomaz, seconded. “It’s fun.”

Once that crossover is over, as well as whatever else this season’s magical fugitives have in store, it sounds like the Legends could still factor into a future crossover installment.

“People are already talking about crossover 2019,” showrunner Phil Klemmer said in a previous interview. “We’re on standby. I don’t know how that will work. There’s already a loose shape for it even though this year’s crossover isn’t done by a long shot. I was happy to have sit this year out just because we only have 16 and our run of episodes was so tight and integrated. It’s always a blast but it’s a departure. I’m glad we got to do a straight run this year.”

Are you excited to see Legends’ own take on a crossover? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW.