‘Legends of Tomorrow’: Things Get Awkward for Nate in “Witch Hunt” Scene

The CW has released a scene from “Witch Hunt”, the second episode of Legends of Tomorrow‘s fourth season.

The scene sees Nate Heywood (Nick Zano) beginning his larger role at the Time Bureau, which seems to involve him joining Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) and Gary Green (Adam Tsekhman) to pitch something to the FBI. Of course, this gets complicated when Nate learns that his estranged father, Hank Heywood (Tom Wilson), is one of the FBI agents.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As fans saw in last week’s season premiere, Nate and Hank definitely have some issues to deal with, and it sounds like the Time Bureau will be an interesting catalyst to all of that.

“Nate is going to reconnect with his father [and] as such, Nate will spend a lot more time in 2018 — which will give him a chance to see the inner workings of the Time Bureau,” showrunner Phil Klemmer teased earlier this year. “Last season, Ava Sharpe and the Bureau served as foils to our Legends but this season they will be our allies.”

And of course, the scene features several hilarious moments from Gary, who might still be reeling from having his nipple bit off by a unicorn in last week’s episode.

​”Clearly the nipple is a very upsetting thing to Gary,” Tsekhman told ComicBook.com. “So I don’t know, he’ll probably spend the whole season trying to get over the nipple. And/or maybe, I don’t know, hopefully trying to get the nipple. That’d be nice. Although I would assume that the nipple has been chewed and digested and spit it out in hell. Maybe it’s sitting on some rock somewhere waiting to be rescued. And yeah, I think Gary continues to try to help the Legends in whichever way he can, which is usually using his only superhero power which is his supreme intelligence, obviously. And continuing his quest for love.”

You can view the synopsis for “Witch Hunt” below!

NOT YOUR TYPICAL FAIRY GODMOTHER

When the magical Time Seismograph goes off, the team finds themselves headed to the Salem witch trials. Sara (Caity Lotz) notices that Zari (Tala Ashe) is taking this case personally when she promises to save a mom, who is being accused of being a witch. However, the team quickly learns that there is a magical creature in the town creating problems they hadn’t been expecting.

Meanwhile, Nate (Nick Zano) and Ava (Jes Macallan) work together to try to keep their Time Bureau funding by proving to them that magic exists.

Matt Ryan, Dominic Purcell and Brandon Routh also star. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & Matthew Maala.

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW.