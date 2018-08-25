‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Heads Under the Sea With New Episode Title

Legends of Tomorrow‘s fourth season is set to introduce some weird and wonderful new things into the Arrowverse, and it looks like the show’s latest episode title is no exception.

Showrunner Keto Shimizu recently debuted the title for the fifth episode of Legends‘ fourth season, which will be titled “Tagumo Attacks!!”. You can check out the photo of the episode’s title script page below.

Seems only appropriate that we begin shooting #LegendsofTomorrow 405 after #crazyrichboxoffice weekend. Written by myself and @yomoham and directed by @Lexi_laroche pic.twitter.com/a5Q17knHwH — Keto Shimizu (@ketomizu) August 22, 2018

Judging by the art attached to the title page – which show large tentacles emerging out of water – it’s safe to assume that Tagumo is some sort of sea creature. But what will that creature look like? Why will it be crossing paths with the Legends? And will it be as beloved as Legends‘ last originally-created animal creature? Only time will tell.

Season 4 is expected to place the team against “magical fugitives” — mystical creatures from myths, fairytales, and folklore, which were released throughout the time stream at the end of last season.

“[Season 3 Big Bad Mallus] is a sort of bellwether of bad guys to come in Season 4,” showrunner Phil Klemmer explained in a previous interview. “Up until this point, we’ve been dealing with earthly and historical bad guys, and we certainly had fun with all of that, but this year we dabbled in the world of the occult, through Damien Darhk and his enterprises.”

A roster of fan-favorites will help this team in their crusade against these fugitives, including John Constantine (Matt Ryan), Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan), Nora Darhk (Courtney Ford), Alaska Yu (Ramona Young) and Charlie (Maisie Ricardson-Sellers).

“Sometimes you just get lucky with your performers and the themes and the world you create,” Klemmer said in a previous interview with ComicBook.com. “The problem is we’re doing this stuff so far in advance that if you make a mistake, there’s not really righting the ship. It does feel like a small miracle when you get to the end of season and you look back on it and it feels coherent. You’re like, ‘You know what? It’s crazy and it’s wacky but …’ And not that we had any of this planned ahead of time because we’re not that conscientious or intelligent, but the fact that we’re able to pull all of the wild, dispersate, loose ends in some semblance of a bow. It does feel, I don’t know, more that anything, you just feel like a giant relief and humility.”

The season four premiere of Legends of Tomorrow, which is titled “The Virgin Gary”, will debut on Monday, October 22nd, at 9/8c on The CW.