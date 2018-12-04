Pee-Wee Herman to Cameo in ‘Legends of Tomorrow’

Get ready to pull up your Chairry to the television next Monday, because Legends of Tomorrow is set to have a pretty unique cameo.

The Twitter account for the Legends writers room recently announced that Pee-Wee Herman, a.k.a. Paul Reubens, will be making a cameo in next week’s “Hell No, Dolly!”.

So…let’s talk Ep 407 for a minute. Or an hour. Because there is a surprise appearance made by the one and only @peeweeherman!!! — LoT Writers Room (@LoTWritersRoom) November 27, 2018

There’s no telling exactly how Pee-Wee will factor into next week’s Legends, although considering how self-aware the show was able to get with John Noble’s appearance, anything feels possible at this point. Seeing as the episode is expected to feature the Legends as puppets, it seems like a better time than ever for Pee-Wee Herman to get involved.

“We have a fun episode with puppets in a few episodes, which are really fun,” Brandon Routh, who plays Ray Palmer/The Atom, teased to reporters during a recent set visit. “I have a lot of interaction with the puppets — different puppets, we have many different puppets on the show — and then also, we have a fun alternate reality episode, which will be the one that’s the finale before the midseason break….Not mystical creatures, necessarily, but some of the creatures from the past come back and make an appearance in that episode and we get to be crazy in different versions of ourselves, which is always fun.”

This will mark the latest DC Comics-related role for Reubens, who previously played Oswald Cobblepott’s dad on both Batman Returns and Gotham. He also has voiced Bat-Mite on various DC animated properties, including Batman: The Brave and the Bold. And while the idea of Pee-Wee Herman appearing on an Arrowverse show might seem a little over-the-top, some will surely argue that it fits right in line with the show’s sensibility.

“Sometimes you just get lucky with your performers and the themes and the world you create,” co-showrunner Phil Klemmer explained to ComicBook.com earlier this year. “The problem is we’re doing this stuff so far in advance that if you make a mistake, there’s not really righting the ship. It does feel like a small miracle when you get to the end of season and you look back on it and it feels coherent. You’re like, ‘You know what? It’s crazy and it’s wacky but …’ And not that we had any of this planned ahead of time because we’re not that conscientious or intelligent, but the fact that we’re able to pull all of the wild, disparate, loose ends in some semblance of a bow. It does feel, I don’t know, more that anything, you just feel like a giant relief and humility.”

Who knows? Maybe Pee-Wee’s next secret word will be “Beebo”.

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW. “Hell No, Dolly!” will air on December 3rd.