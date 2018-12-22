‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Fans React to “Legends of To-Meow-Meow”

The “Elseworlds” crossover entered its second night this evening on The CW, but just because the heroes of Legends of Tomorrow weren’t standing shoulder to shoulder with their fellow heroes doesn’t mean they weren’t having adventures of their own. No, the Legends were dealing with their own rewritten realities on the series’ midseason finale tonight and, well, to say fans loved every bonkers second of it would be a massive understatement.

Spoilers for tonight’s midseason finale of Legends Tomorrow, “Legends of To-Meow-Meow,” below.

There honestly isn’t a way to describe the episode’s events that doesn’t sound completely insane. We started with the impact of Constantine’s (Matt Ryan) changing the timeline in last week’s “Hell No, Dolly” resulting in a seriously messed up timeline. How messed up? Well, Zari (Tala Ashe) was turned to a cat — and honestly that was the least insane thing in the entire episode. There was an all-guy (well, all-guy except for Garina) version of the team called “Custodians of the Chronology”, then an all-lady version called “Sirens of Space-Time”, both of which were more “shoot first, ask questions later” when it came to magical creatures.

The icing on the cake, though, was probably the version called “Puppets of Tomorrow,” an all-puppet take on the Legends that also happened to be an educational children’s show. No, we aren’t making this up. Yes, they had their own educational sing-along.

Oh, and Mick (Dominic Purcell) teamed up with the Fairy Godmother at some point, too. It was nuts. Truly.

And fans on Twitter loved every second of it. Throughout the episode, fans were active on social media reacting to every wild twist and turn. We’ve compiled some of our favorites to represent just how much this deeply on-brand episode of Legends of Tomorrow struck a chord with fans — a chord of absolute riotous laughter.

Legends of Tomorrow airs on Mondays at 9/8c, following episodes of Arrow on The CW. After tonight’s episode, it will return with new episodes in April of 2019.

OMG, Rory wrote the puppet reality. They even have a plot for it! #LegendsOfTomorrow — Josh (@YankeeJosh) December 11, 2018

There is an entire season’s worth of crazy (and then some) in tonight’s #LegendsOfTomorrow! — Steve Kenson (@SKenson) December 11, 2018

#LegendsOfTomorrow The mid-season finale is OFF THE CHAIN. I’m rolling on the floor. — My Contact Info (@baryonreview) December 11, 2018

Barry: I really messed up the timeline when I created flashpoint.



Constantine: Hold my beer.#LegendsOfTomorrow — H.D.Frankenstein (@HDFrankenstein) December 11, 2018

