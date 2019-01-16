‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Season 4 Finale Title Revealed

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow showrunner Keto Shimizu has shared the title page of the season four finale with fans on social media, revealing the year’s final title to be “Hey, World!”

It is likely named after the 1986 album of the same name by Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers, which could provide a glimpse into when the finale takes place. If so, it is not immediately clear what significance 1986 might have for the Legends.

Given the current state of the Arrowverse, it may be worth noting that Crisis on Infinite Earths was published in 1985 and 1986 by DC Comics. An adaptation of that story will be next year’s fall Arrowverse crossover.

The title might also be a riff on a “Hello, World!” program — a simple type of program that outputs or displays the message “Hello, World!” and is often the first program people write when learning the fundamentals of a new programming language. Such an interpretation might tie back into the previous episode’s title, “Terms of Service.”

The simple programs can also be used as a “sanity test” for computers, to make sure that they are using the correct programming language. That might have ramifications for Gideon, the ship’s on-board AI, and/or for super-hacker Zari, who has been trying to find ways to “hack” time for the last two seasons in the hopes of preventing the bleak future she comes from.

“Hey, World!” was written by Shimizu and her co-showrunner Phil Klemmer. It will begin production today and be directed by veteran Legends hand Kevin Mock.

A clipart watermark on the image depicts a carousel with a unicorn, a dragon, and a gryphon on it. Due to the nature of the season — which has been loaded with magical “fugitives” — it is difficult to say whether fans can expect those particular creatures to show up in the flesh.

It is also distinctly possible that, after a season that is spending a good deal of time at the top-secret Time Bureau, the “Hello, World!” title is in reference to the existence of magical fugitives becoming known to the wider world in a way that the Legends can’t easily memory-flash away.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is currently on an extended hiatus, but will return to the airwaves on Monday, April 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.