‘Legends of Tomorrow’: Beebo Joins the Team in New Season 4 Key Art

The newest look at Legends of Tomorrow Season 4 has a lot to la-la-love.

A new poster for the hit The CW series has made its way online. The picture sees the show’s ensemble standing together, with even Beebo making an appearance in the arms of Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell).

The poster highlights the newer characters that have become a more prominent part of the team over this season, including Nora Darhk (Courtney Ford), John Constantine (Matt Ryan), Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan), and Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers).

“I guess the whole founding principle of the show and what it means to be a legend,” showrunner Phil Klemmer told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “It’s kind of a punk rock ethos of, oddballs are not just welcome, oddballs are recommended. The straight over the plate superheroes wouldn’t function well with our other characters. I think that’s why people draw inspiration from the show, because a lot of people, myself included, feel like weirdos. Then the idea that you would find a kindred group who are weird in different ways, but they compliment each other in a really cool way [is appealing]. They tolerate each other as best they can. It’s not cuddly, feel good. Our guys are sarcastic with each other. They’re like a family who fights all the time but then would give their life without question for one another. I think that’s why we’re able to bring new people in because I feel like everybody’s a stray. Or certainly people who are searching for belonging and family. They find it unexpectedly on the Waverider.”

And of course, the fact that Beebo makes his way onto the poster is sure to delight fans, who have taken quite a liking to the fluffy blue god since he debuted in last year’s midseason finale. Since then, Beebo has made his way onto all three of Legends‘ sister shows, arguably for the better.

“When we first, that script was Legends‘ first kind of deep dive into craziness and I remember shooting that with all these Vikings and we’re in this like amazing period gear and everything is very like… and then you just see Nate and Amaya having this blue fuzzy doll like sneaking in the background and I remember we all turned and were like ‘we just…did we jump the shark? There’s no coming back from there, really.’” Caity Lotz, who stars as Sara Lance/White Canary said at a convention appearance earlier this year. “And it’s right. There was no coming back from that but in the better. I think that it was kind of a gamble and it worked and Beebo’s the lead of the show.”

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW.