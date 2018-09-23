‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Reportedly Casting Wolf Creature for Season 4

Legends of Tomorrow has certainly gotten into some weird territory over the years, and it looks like the show’s upcoming fourth season could have even more bite.

That Hashtag Show recently uncovered a casting description for the hit The CW series, which hints at a “wolf creature” being added to season 4. The recurring guest role is seeking both male or female actors in their late 20s-40s of any ethnicity, with the option to be a series regular in season 5.

Described as “a massively strong and formidable athlete”, the character is the opposite of who they are in their daily life. The “aggressive and frightening” creature manages to “ally tentatively” with the Legends.

Seeing as the season will pit the team against “magical fugitives” — characters from all across myths, legends, and fairytales — the notion of a wolf creature character certainly isn’t surprising. There also have been a fair share of human-wolf characters in the pages of DC Comics, including Warren Griffith/Wolfpack, Kyle Abbot, and and Anthony Lupus. At this point, it’s anyone’s guess if this Legends character will be an adaptation of one of these existing characters, or will be diving into new territory.

This “wolf creature” would be just the latest casting change for the Legends, including having Matt Ryan (John Constantine), Jes Macallan (Ava Sharpe), and Courtney Ford (Nora Dark) all promoted to series regulars, and Maisie Richardson-Sellers taking on a new role. In addition, the show will see some fresh faces in the form of new character Alaska Yu (Ramona Young), as well as Nate’s father, Hank Heywood (Tom Wilson).

Either way, it sounds like the Waverider will have quite a lot of moving parts in season 4, something that could lead to a major change for the show’s time-traveling ensemble.

“I think we’re ready to maybe have some real betrayal within the ranks of the Legends,” Klemmer revealed in an interview earlier this year. “Things have gotten really tranquil, so next season I do want the Legends to sort of turn against their own. And I don’t want these to be cosmetic plot shifts, I want them to have consequences that will be lasting and that will affect the DNA of the show.”

“We’re certainly doing something that would be on par with the seismic upheavals of previous seasons, for sure,” Klemmer told ComicBook.com before the season 3 finale. “Which is really a dumb thing for us to do when we have a show that everybody likes and agrees has found its niche: ‘Let’s totally mix it up!’ I certainly think it makes it more interesting for us as writers, and I think it makes things more fun for our cast as well. The conceit will change and the makeup of Legends will change.”

The season four premiere of Legends of Tomorrow, titled “The Virgin Gary,” will debut on Monday, Oct. 22 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.