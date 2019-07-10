Legends of Tomorrow Rumor Hints at New Season 5 Character

A wide array of faces have made their way onto Legends of Tomorrow‘s Waverider, and we might have the first details on the show’s newest addition. According to a new report from TVLine, Season 5 of the hit The CW series will be bringing in a new male character, who can supposedly be described as “a cross between Captain Jack Sparrow and a Russian-accented Russell Brand.”

Yep, you read that right.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s no telling exactly what role this character will have in Season 5, and whether or not they’ll be an official member of the team or someone who exists on the periphery. The show’s Season 4 finale hinted that the next challenge the Legends have will be to find various historical figures and banish them back to Hell, after Astra (Olivia Swann) unleashed them. It certainly doesn’t seem impossible that this eccentric-sounding character could play into that somehow.

Given Legends‘ punk-rock sensibility – and the wildly-different characters that have appeared on the show over the years – it will be interesting to see how this new character factors into things.

“I guess the whole founding principle of the show and what it means to be a legend,” showrunner Phil Klemmer previously told ComicBook.com. “It’s kind of a punk rock ethos of, oddballs are not just welcome, oddballs are recommended. The straight over the plate superheroes wouldn’t function well with our other characters. I think that’s why people draw inspiration from the show, because a lot of people, myself included, feel like weirdos. Then the idea that you would find a kindred group who are weird in different ways, but they compliment each other in a really cool way [is appealing].”

“They tolerate each other as best they can.” Klemmer continued. “It’s not cuddly, feel good. Our guys are sarcastic with each other. They’re like a family who fights all the time but then would give their life without question for one another. I think that’s why we’re able to bring new people in because I feel like everybody’s a stray. Or certainly people who are searching for belonging and family. They find it unexpectedly on the Waverider.”

Are you excited to see a new character join Legends of Tomorrow? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Legends of Tomorrow‘s fifth season will debut in 2020 on The CW.