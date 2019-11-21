Legends of Tomorrow Producer Teases “Hysterical” Season 5 Promo

We’re a few weeks away from The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, which will unite the network’s DC Comics-inspired shows – and quite a lot more – into one five-night event. While many of the Arrowverse’s shows are in the middle of their seasons, fans have been eagerly waiting for Legends of Tomorrow to premiere, which will officially happen after “Crisis” is said and done. According to a new tweet from consulting producer Marc Guggenheim, the new season – and its promotional material – will be worth the wait. Guggenheim recently tweeted that he’s seen a complete promo for Legends‘ upcoming fifth season, and teased that it’s “hysterical”.

I’ve see a completed one. Hysterical. https://t.co/DFVcTJICEC — Marc Guggenheim (@mguggenheim) November 21, 2019

Seeing as past promos introduced a homicidal unicorn and the series’ ensemble parodying other Arrowverse heroes, it will be interesting to see exactly what kind of “hysterical” the newest footage is.

Season 5 of Legends will bring a new normal for the series, namely in the departure of series regulars Brandon Routh and Courtney Ford midway through the season. In the meantime, fans can expect zany episode titles and some new supernatural threats, as the team deals with the various dead historical figures that Astra Logue (Olivia Swann) released from Hell in the last season finale.

“In the finale, we are going to see a terribly nuanced version of Astra.” showrunner Phil Klemmer told ComicBook.com at the time. “She, unlike most people in Hell, isn’t going to appear evil through and through. Should we have the chance to continue the story next season, there’s a flipside to the coin of this girl — now woman — who resents him and had been corrupted by her experience. She blames him for everything that went wrong in her life. Again, I feel like there’s a chance to get underneath all that. For us, it’s just always about revealing new sides of these characters that you think you know inside and out.”

“I never would have thought that John Constantine would fit in with the Legends and onboard the Waverider, but I think for next season, we want to keep digging deep on this guy, because obviously he feels pretty bottomless.” Klemmer added. “He’s a bottomless pit of darkness, but also, there’s no end to the pathos and the tragedy. There is such a pure impulse to what John does. Beneath all the self-loathing, he’s such noble man. I guess that’s why we keep wanting to know what happens next, because it’s like he’s endlessly fascinating.”

Legends of Tomorrow‘s fifth season will begin on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 9/8c.