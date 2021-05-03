DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Sara's Kidnapper Revealed

✖

DC's Legends of Tomorrow returned for its sixth season on Sunday night, picking up where things left off in the Season 5 finale. That finale saw the Legends celebrate their victory over the Fates by watching The Smell perform in a London club in 1977, but as the team left Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) was kidnapped presumably by aliens unbeknownst to the rest of the team. Now, with the party over, the rest of the team figures out pretty quickly Sara is missing but the identity of who is behind her abduction comes as a huge surprise to the team -- and will stun fans as well.

Warning: spoilers for the Season 6 premiere of DC's Legends of Tomorrow, "Ground Control to Sara Lance", below.

It doesn't take long to confirm that Sara was in fact abducted by aliens. David Bowie, who had also been watching The Smell perform, captured the abduction on his Super 8 camera both revealing that Sara planned to propose to Ava (Jes Macallan) and that Sara was abducted by aliens. This sends Ava into overdrive trying to figure how to locate and rescue Sara, but while that happens on Earth, in space Sara is also dealing with her situation.

Sara wakes up in an alien spaceship and after freeing herself from a cryo-pod as well as freeing another prisoner, Spartacus, she sets in motion a plan to take over the ship to head home. Her plan doesn't go quite so well -- Spartacus is eaten by the more aggressive of the two aliens -- but Sara corners the other alien who reveals himself to be none other than Gary Green (Adam Tsekhman).

That's right, everyone's favorite dorky and loveable Time Bureau Agent and apprentice to John Constantine (Matt Ryan), Gary is actually an alien who had been tasked with kidnapping Sara as the "quintessential human". However, Gary -- who uses special glasses to disguise his alien appearance in what is perhaps the ultimate nod to the whole glasses as a disguise thing -- explains that he ended up just falling in love with the Legends and while he still is doing his alien thing, he's also trying to protect Sara. They end up teaming up to try to get back to Earth, though things don't quite go as planned when Sara releases the alien in charge, revealed to be Gary's fiancee Kayla, as well as others into the timeline and they miss the jump via the wormhole.

On Earth, Gary's status is figured out pretty quickly as well when Zari (Tala Ashe), Astra (Olivia Swann), and Constantine find a chrysalis in Gary's room but the idea that Gary is actually an alien and that he kidnapped Sara is a revelation that is likely going to be hard for the Legends to deal with. This isn't the first time that Gary's sort of ended up on the "villain" side of things -- he was seduced by Neron into joining him in Season 4, but at the same time, it's Gary who has always had a pretty big heart when it comes to the team. However, viewers will get to see Gary's origin in Season 6. When news broke that Tsekhman had been promoted to series regular for Season 6, the character description noted that the season "will explore Gary's origin story. It's even more bizarre than you would imagine..."

