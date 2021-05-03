DC's Legends of Tomorrow Recap: Everything You Missed in the Season 6 Premiere

DC's Legends of Tomorrow is back for its sixth season and it sees the time-traveling heroes deal with what might be one of their most complicated situations yet. At the end of Season 5, Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) was kidnapped by aliens unbeknownst to the rest of the Legends. While it doesn't take long for the team to realize one of their own is missing, the real challenge is in figuring out who exactly has Sara and how they're going to get her back so they can keep on protecting the timeline as a team. While it's a pretty straightforward mission, this is the Legends. Nothing is ever easy or straightforward. The heroes are going to have to reach out to someone with some experience with aliens, Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz (Lisseth Chavez) as well as deal with some surprising revelations along the way. And, of course, there's always the matter of the timeline that needs tending to. Need to get caught up on the major details and stories from the Season 6 premiere of DC's Legends of Tomorrow? We're here to help. Here are the major plot points for "Ground Control to Sara Lance". Warning: Full spoilers for the episode beyond this point. Read on only if you want to know.

Picking up where things left off London 1977. The Waverider is trashed from a little too much partying. Mick is the only person on the ship who is fine and when Ava comes to they discover that Sara is missing, but so is the rest of the team as they went to an after-party from the previous night's festivities (in the Season 5 finale). Ava and Mick find Constantine and Zari in bed together in a hotel, but they don't know where Sara is, either. They then track Astra down gambling and then Behrad who also have not seen Sara. Nate is back at the club hanging out with David Bowie. Nate also has not seen Sara, but David saw Sara get kidnapped and caught it on film. His film reveals that Sara planned to propose to Ava, but also shows her being abducted. Elsewhere, Sara wakes up on a ship that is definitely not the Waverider and realizes she's in space.

Operation: Save Sara Ava starts to come up with a plan. Constantine heads off to his house to try to use magic. Ava decides to call the DEO. The DEO does not answer because Rama Khan destroyed it. Gideon says the spacecraft is a temporal anomaly. Behrad gets stoned and finds a tabloid piece about Esperanza Cruz, a kid who was abducted by aliens and has tech in her head that lets her communicate with them.

A mysterious discovery Constantine can't reach Sara and says it is out of his area of expertise. Astra ends up getting a lead, Aleister Crowley, who wrote a book that can help. Constantine has the book, but the book is missing. They find it in Gary's room but they also find a weird cocoon.

The Truth about Gary In space, Sara explores the ship and discovers others being held, including Spartacus. He releases another cell, letting out an aggressive alien who attacks, but Sara subdues it by herself. She also kicks Spartcus' butt. They then find the aliens piloting the ship, but Spartacus goes off against plan and ends up getting himself consumed by one of the aliens. Sara follows the other alien and it turns out to be Gary. Gary tells Sara he was sent to Earth to kidnap the "quintessential human" but he couldn't really go through with things according to his orders because he came to love the Legends. Sara comes up with a plan so she and Gary can get home.

Meet Spooner Behrad and Mick are sent to go talk to adult Esperanza. They track her down. She isn't exactly thrilled to have guests and tranquilizes them then ties them up. She calls herself Spooner and Behrad asks her for help, but she has no plans to let them go. She cuts the communicator out of his head. Ava takes the Waverider to come rescue, but Spooner shoots the ship. Ava appeals to Spooner, but before Spooner can shoot Ava, Mick tranqs her. On the Waverider, they want Spooner to send a signal to connect to Gary so that Constantine can find him. Spooner can see Gary trying to help Sara and Ava is able to communicate with Sara, but Zari stops the spell because Constantine is in bad shape.

An escape plan Sara puts her plan into motion with Gary opening a wormhole and her dealing with the other alien, "Kayla", but it doesn't go to plan. Sara is bested by Kayla and ends up back in the cryo-pod. However, Ava communicating with her via Constantine's spell gives her the will to escape and she uses the engagement ring she plans to give to Ava to break out of her cell. Sara fights the alien and manages to send Kayla and some other aliens in cryo-pods out of an airlock. However, she and Gary do not make it through the wormhole before it closes and now they are lost, their ship out of fuel.