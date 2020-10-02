Legends of Tomorrow Makes Gary Actor Adam Tsekhman Series Regular for Season 6

✖

Adam Tsekhman, the actor who has played Gary Green since season three of DC's Legends of Tomorrow, has been promoted to series regular ahead of the show's sixth season, which is expected to begin filming later this month. Tsekhman, whose bumbling-but-lovable Green first appeared as Ava Sharpe's (Jes Macallan) right hand man at the Time Bureau, played a fairly significant role in last season's finale. In that episode, Gary and Mona Wu (Ramona Young) helped free the Legends when they were trapped in the fictional world of various television seriesby the ancient Fates of Greek myth, who had rewritten reality and ruled the world.

While not officially a Legend, Gary has been a constant presence since his introduction, and has what appears to be a mages-with-benefits relationship with his mentor an idol, John Constantine (Matt Ryan). On a team full of lovable losers, though, Gary tends to be the loser most likely to grate on the nerves of his shipmates and end up the butt of a lot of jokes as a result. This promotion, apparently, makes Gary into a full-fledged member of the team.

EW, who broke the news, shared a character description that promises big changes for Gary, saying that he is "not the mild-mannered goofball that our team of superheroes have taken him for all these years," and promising that season 6 "will explore Gary’s origin story. It’s even more bizarre than you would imagine..."

Incoming actress Lisseth Chavez and Shayan Sobhian, who played Behrad Tarazi beginning with the season four finale, have both been cast as regulars in the coming season. It's possible that characters like Behrad and Gary will get bigger roles with Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) missing at the start of the season, having been abducted by aliens. It's also possible that a pandemic that makes casting and other long-term planning a bit harder might bias the writers' room toward familiar faces.

"Every season we try to go bigger and zanier, which is also interesting this season when we're trying to be safe and film during possible quarantine," writer Grainne Godfree said during the show's panel at DC FanDome. "But I feel like if any show can do it the Legends can do it."

Here's the synopsis for the forthcoming season:

Having spent last season trying to track down the Loom of Fate in order to bring back their slain comrades, the Legends must now save history from a foe like none they’ve encountered in the past or future. Co-captains of the time-ship Waverider Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) and Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) have dealt with monsters, time anomalies, and most recently, villains from Hell, but this season they will face something even more challenging and bizarre ... space aliens! After one of their own is abducted by a ruthless alien, this new mission becomes personal. It will take more than the combined powers of a dark magician, John Constantine (Matt Ryan); a semi-reformed arsonist, Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell); historian who transforms into steel, Nate Heywood (Nick Zano); and a brother-sister wind-totem-wielding duo, Zara Tarazi (Tala Ashe) and Behrad Tarazi (Shayan Sobhian) to save the world for a sixth time. They must recruit a new Legend, a woman who was abducted by aliens when she was a child and supposedly imbued with powers that will help the team defeat their intergalactic foes. Either that or she’s just crazy... Based on the characters from DC, DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (“Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl”), Phil Klemmer (“The Tomorrow People,” “Chuck”), Grainne Godfree (“The Flash”), Keto Shimizu (“Arrow”), James Eagan (“Ash vs Evil Dead,” “Hellcats”) and Sarah Schechter (“Arrow,” “The Flash”).

DC's Legends of Tomorrow will return in spring 2021.