‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Season Finale Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for the season 3 finale episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, titled “The Good, The Bad, and the Cuddly.”

The title is obviously a riff on the Clint Eastwood Western The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly, directed by Sergio Leone. It is widely regarded as one of the greatest Westerns ever made.

Why a Western title? Well, because the episode takes place in the Old West and co-stars Johnathon Schaech as Jonah Hex, a DC Universe antihero who has recurred on Legends at least once per season.

The finale will be a larger-than-usual episode, with the already crowded Waverider bursting with appearances by Jax (Franz Drameh) and John Constantine (Matt Ryan) in addition to Hex.

Given the fact that the character has recurred numerous times since his first appearance in the midseason finale, it seems possible that the “Cuddly” in “The Good, The Bad, and the Cuddly” is Beebo, the stuffed animal first seen in the episode “Beebo, the God of War.” Beebo dolls later appeared in an episode of The Flash, and last week’s episode of Legends featured someone wearing a pair of Beebo socks. No mention is made of Beebo in the synopsis, but that is also true of Constantine and Jax, characters we know will be appearing.

You can read the full synopsis below.

The Legends plan to vanquish Mallus by using the totems doesn’t go as planned, forcing Rip (guest star Arthur Darvill) to improvise. The team finds itself regrouping in the Wild West where they run into their old pal Jonah Hex (guest star Johnathon Schaech). Sara (Caity Lotz) leaves Ray (Brandon Routh) in charge of watching Damien Darhk (Neal McDonaugh), while she comes up with a new plan. Meanwhile, Amaya (Maisie Richarson-Sellers) is determined to find a way to use the totems to destroy Mallus.

Dominic Purcell, Tala Ashe, Keiynan Lonsdale, Nick Zano and Franz Drameh also star.

Dermott Downs directed the episode written by Marc Guggenheim & Phil Klemmer.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT. “The Good, The Bad, and the Cuddly” will debut on April 9, after which Supergirl will return to finish out its season starting on April 16 in the same time slot.