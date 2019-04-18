‘Legends of Tomorrow’ EP “Not Sure” About Ray and Nora Romance

Love was in the air during this week’s episode of Legends of Tomorrow, as a magical creature tied to the ancient god of love put a lot of the Waverider under his spell. But it sounds like the series’ showrunner is less optimistic about one of the pairings that came out of that.

In a recent interview with TVGuide, Legends showrunner Phil Klemmer spoke about this week’s “Seance and Sensibility”, which featured a subplot surrounding Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh) and Nora Darhk (Courtney Ford). After over a season of interacting with each other, Ray and Nora finally confessed their romantic feelings before engaging in a steamy duet. But in Klemmer’s opinion, the two might be too unlikely to last in the long run.

“I’m not sure about those two,” Klemmer explained. “I don’t know if they can be together. They are [from] crazy different worlds.”

Of course, there is a bit of irony to this, seeing as Routh and Ford are married in real life. Almost since the adult version of Nora debuted in Legends‘ third season, fans have been eager to see how the “DarhkAtom” relationship further develops onscreen.

“It’s really easy, we’ve actually worked together several times and this has been the most fun because the other times we’ve worked together we’ve been a couple and nothing really complicated about that you know but this, the kind of antagonistic relationship but then also… I don’t know, there’s many layers, it’s confusing, what’s happening and their curiosity about each other.,” Ford told ComicBook.com last year. “I think this is the most interesting and most fun we’ve ever had.”

So, if Klemmer doesn’t think Ray and Nora have a chance, who does he think is a bit more compatible?

“I think Constantine and Nora would be a pretty hot couple. If you’re looking for the Bonnie and Clyde of dark magic, that’s who you imagine,” Klemmer said. “We are going to spend a little time putting Nora into Constantine’s world. She’s been through some real stuff in her life and so we want to remind her and the audience that she hasn’t shed all of the burdens of being Damien Darhk’s daughter and having been a vessel for a demon last season and having been in a death cult and having grown up in an insane asylum. She’s still got a couple of things to work through and we’ve got a pretty good cliffhanger for her that sort of sets up what we might be playing next season that’s not what you expect.”

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.