‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Tries to Cheat Death in “Seance and Sensibility” Preview

Tonight’s episode of Legends of Tomorrow brought fans a road trip, Richard Nixon, and a pretty shocking plot twist — but it sounds like it won’t take long for the show to outdo itself. The CW has released a new preview for “Seánce and Sensibility”, the eleventh episode of the show’s fourth season.

The promo largely focuses on the Legends dealing with Hank Heywood (Tom Wilson), whose life was literally sucked out of him by Neron at the end of tonight’s episode. It certainly sounds like the group is going to try to bring Hank back to life — something that probably won’t go as well as planned.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The episode will see some of the Legends taking a trip to the 1800s, which will apparently involve both an encounter with Jane Austen, and some sort of Bollywood dance number centered around Zari Tomaz (Tala Ashe). While it’s anyone’s guess as to why that dance number is happening, it will be interesting to see how Zari’s Muslim-American heritage factors into that sequence.

“I never saw myself represented on any television, until I was an actor myself and encountering the reason why or the limitations that existed in the media. When the closest thing you can identify with is Aladdin, that’s a problem,” Ashe said in an interview last year. “That’s been one of the most powerful things about playing this character. I’ve heard from so many young women reaching out to me saying, ‘Thank you for representing a Muslim-American character or Middle Eastern character, one that isn’t a terrorist,’ because five, 10 years ago, that’s all we were seeing.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Seánce and Sensibility” below!

“LOVE IS ALL AROUND — When Mona (Ramona Young) discovers that her favorite author, Jane Austen (guest star Jenna Rosenow), might be at the epicenter of a magical alert, Mona, Sara (Caity Lotz), Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Zari (Tala Ashe) find themselves in 1809.

With Nate (Nick Zano) still dealing with family issues, Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Rory (Dominic Purcell) perform a séance and receive a message from the other world that rocks Constantine to his core. Meanwhile, Ray (Brandon Routh) and Nora (Courtney Ford) are forced into close quarters.

Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree & Jackie Canino.”

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW. “Seance and Sensibility” will air on April 15th.