Legends of Tomorrow: “Mr. Parker’s Cul-De-Sac” Photos Released

The CW has released a batch of photos for “Mr. Parker’s Cul-De-Sac”, the sixth episode of Legends of Tomorrow‘s fifth season. The photos show “AvaLance” – Sara Lance/White Canary (Caity Lotz) and Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) – getting up to some sort of business in Old West attire, complete with Gary Green (Adam Tsekhamn) being tied to a set of railroad tracks. Although it’s unclear exactly what the circumstances are surrounding these photos, we do know that the episode is supposed to see Ava confronting Sara about what she has been doing while leaving Ava as interim Captain on the Waverider.

While they’re not present in the photos, the episode is also expected to feature a plotline regarding Ray Palmer/The Atom (Brandon Routh) and Nora Darhk (Courtney Ford), both of whom are expected to depart the series in the next few episodes.

“We’ve always imagined that time on the Waverider was meant to be finite, you know? It was always meant to be halfway home and not a permanent home and that once you’ve repaired whatever damage you had when you boarded the ship that you probably should make room for another damaged soul,” co-showrunner Phil Klemmer recently explained. “It’s like real life, as well. You know, you have your single friends but when you get into relationships–sorry to break the news to all the people in young relationships who think that life is never gonna change, but it does. There’s no way of going through a threshold in life and carrying everything that you had before. You have to forfeit something. And that’s the pain and beauty of life.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Mr. Parker’s Cul-De-Sac” below!

“FAMILY AFFAIR — Ray (Brandon Routh) plans a date night for him and Nora (Courtney Ford), but all goes awry when an Encore shows up making the team think on their feet and create a lie to keep the Encore at bay. While trying to fool the Encore, Ava (Jes Macallan) learns what Sara (Caity Lotz) was really doing while she was away and confronts her. Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Constantine (Matt Ryan) make a deal to work together, which will benefit both of them.

Meanwhile, Rory (Dominic Purcell) is upset when he gets negative comments about his book, so Zari (Tala Ashe) helps track down who the critic is, and Rory gets more than he bargained for.

Nick Zano and Olivia Swann also star. Ben Bray directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & James Eagan.”

Legends of Tomorrow airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “Mr. Parker’s Cul-De-Sac” will air on March 3rd.

