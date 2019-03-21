‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Synopsis: The Team Kidnaps Nixon in “The Getaway”

The Legends go on the run with a kidnapped Richard Nixon, hoping to track down Hank in 1973. That’s the setup for “The Getaway,” the April 8th episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. What’s a little more fun? Apparently somebody has made it so that Nixon can only tell the truth, creating a potentially hilarious and bizarre pairing with Constantine. Nothing like a ’70s RV trip across the country in search of your crazy boss. The episode is the only new Arrowverse episode on The CW in the week of April 7. You can check out the official synopsis for the episode below.

The Legends have spent the season tracking down supernatural “fugitives” who have been tossed through time following Mallus’s attack at the end of season 3. The real beneficiary of it all? Apparently the demon Neron, who is living among humanity in the skin of John Constantine’s ex-boyfriend. One of thos fugitives, meanwhile, is the love of new Time Bureau agent Mona’s life, but she is a smaller threat to the mission than Hank Heywood, the Bureau’s liaison to the government, who is secretly working to weaponize the fugitives for military purposes — and seemingly doing so with help from Neron, whether he knows the being’s true, malicious nature or not.

"The Getaway":

When Hank (guest star Tom Wilson) commandeers the Waverider in 1973, the Legends find themselves on the run in an RV after kidnapping the President who is only able to tell the truth. With the help of Constantine (Matt Ryan), they discover the reason that none of them can lie making for an uncomfortable family road trip.

Meanwhile, Nate (Nick Zano) and Zari (Tala Ashe), with the help of Nora (Courtney Ford) and Gary (guest star Adam Tsekhman), work together to find out what Hank is really up to. Caity Lotz, Brandon Routh, Dominic Purcell, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Jes Macallan and Ramona Young also star. Viet Nguyen directed the episode written by Matthew Maala & Ubah Mohamed wrote the episode.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before episodes of Arrow on The CW. The series will air its next episode on April 1, and “The Getaway” will premiere on April 8.