‘Legends of Tomorrow’: Tala Ashe Says Zari Lets Her Guard Down in Season 4

When Legends of Tomorrow returns this fall, Zari won’t be the new kid on the Waverider block. She will be a more established member of the team and according to Tala Ashe, that will see her letting her guard down.

Ashe spoke with ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con last month and explained that, the comfort that she feels being part of Legends of Tomorrow will translate to a Zari who is more comfortable as well.

“It’s great I mean it feels more comfortable in a lot of ways and it parallels me, Tala, fitting in more with the Legends on and off screen and it’s fun, it’s sort of lets her… her guard comes down a bit and I think it’s gonna let us see other sides of Zari,” Ashe said.

As fans of the DC Comics inspired television series know, Ashe’s Zari is tough, sarcastic woman and for good reason. Introduced in the third episode of season three when the team encountered her in a somewhat dystopian, authoritarian 2042, Zari is a hacktivist who has experienced serious and painful prejudice and oppression thanks to A.R.G.U.S. banning religion and all metahuman activity. She’s lost her family as a result and while Ashe explained that Zari’s not really going to change in who she is, the upcoming season will see her have “deeper relationships”.

“She’s not going to change, she’s still guarded and tough, but these people that she’s gotten to know on the ship have become her adopted family, so I think we’re just going to see deeper relationships,” she said. “That’s my hope for her this season.”

Fans can also expect to see more about Zari’s history and backstory as well. Ashe told fans during the show’s panel at the convention that the prejudice and xenophobia she’s experienced will be explored.

“We’re going to see some of that, we’re going to see some of her backstory actually this year to understand where she comes from and she’s experienced prejudice in a very real way and in the future and she kind of sees the worst version of some of the xenophobia that’s happening right now in our country and in the world play out in a really terrible way so she kind of has hindsight in a way and she’s trying to pass that on to the other Legends and also apply it what’s going on,” Ashe explained. “Yeah, I’m really proud to play her and represent this character in a way that, you know, it’s not always what we see on television.”

The season four premiere of Legends of Tomorrow, which is titled “The Virgin Gary”, will debut on Monday, October 22nd, at 9/8c on The CW.