‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Teases the Truth about Agent Sharpe in “I, Ava” Synopsis

The CW has released the official synopsis for “I, Ava,” the upcoming episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow scheduled to air on March 26.

In the episode, Sara begins to become aware that there is a sinister truth about her girlfriend Ava, something hinted at in this week’s episode, when Rip Hunter told Gideon to destroy some onboard files pertaning to the Time Bureau agent.

Given the title of the episode, the idea of Ava being a robot or some kind of android likely rockets up the fan-theory charts…although that feels a bit like it would be giving away the game to reveal this early.

It also reveals the apparent bearer of the fire totem, and while it is not Jax as some of us have expected, it’s the next most obvious choice…

So, yeah. Spoilers ahead.

You can see the official synopsis below.

SEEING DOUBLE — When Ava (guest star Jes Macallan) disappears, Sara (Caity Lotz) and Ray (Brandon Routh) set out to find her after some prodding from Time Bureau agent Gary (guest star Adam Tsekhman) and a disturbing truth about Ava.

Amaya (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) tasks Zari (Tala Ashe) with helping train Rory (Dominic Purcell) in controlling his own Totem power.

Meanwhile, Nate (Nick Zano) and Wally (Keiynan Lonsdale) set out on a mission that goes awry when they pair with an unlikely person to try and get a Totem.

Dean Choe directed the episode written by Ray Utarnachitt & Daphne Miles.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “I, Ava” will premiere on March 26.

