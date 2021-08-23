Legends of Tomorrow "There Will Be Brood" Preview Released

✖

The CW has released a preview for "There Will Be Brood," the fourteenth and penultimate episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow's sixth season. The episode will air on Sunday, August 29th. One of this season's major storylines has centered around John Constantine (Matt Ryan) losing his magic and then turning to some questionable means to get it back. At one point, he attempted to regain his powers by finding the Fountain of Imperium, but failed and has since been using a potion to give him magic, something that has had dire consequences. Now, in "There Will Be Brood", Astra and Spooner find out the truth to try to help him and Spooner may just find something important for herself as well.

What ultimately happens with Constantine and his powers will be bittersweet for Legends fans, no matter the outcome, however. It was announced in July that while Matt Ryan will continue to appear on the series as a new character in Season 7, Constantine's arc will end in Season 6.

"While John Constantine’s arc on the show is coming to an end in season six, Matt Ryan’s journey with the Legends is not over," executive producer Phil Klemmer told fans while making the announcement.

"As everyone who loves him knows, in the end, John Constantine will walk his path alone," Ryan told fans. "The time has come for John to part ways with the Legends, and for me to part ways with John. I'm really excited to be creating this new role on the show and having some fun with it — discovering how this new character fits in and causes some trouble for the Legends."

"There Will Be Brood" is directed by Legends alum Maisie Richardson-Sellers who previously played Amaya Jiwe/Vixen in Seasons 2-3 and Charlie/Clotho in Seasons 4-5. You can check out the synopsis for the episode below.

GETTING ANSWERS – When Astra (Olivia Swann) and Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) find themselves as stowaways, they learn that Constantine (Matt Ryan) is still chasing the Fountain of Imperium and find themselves in 1920s Texas. With the rest of the Legends stranded, they come up with a plan to get help by using Rory (Dominic Purcell) as bait that will also help reunite him with something that is special to him. Meanwhile, Spooner learns some information about her past that she wasn’t expecting. Caity Lotz, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Adam Tsekham and Shayan Sobhian also star. Maisie Richardson-Sellers directed the episode written by Ray Utarnachitt & Marcelena Campos Mayhorn.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. "There Will Be Brood" airs August 29th.