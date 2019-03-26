DC’s ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Midseason Sizzle Trailer Released

Finally, after what feels like an eternal hiatus, the wild and wacky Legends of Tomorrow is coming back to The CW. Next Monday, April 1st, will mark the first episode of Legends of Tomorrow since the midseason finale on December 10th, and fans have been dying to see what the crew has been up to since then. The CW has kept things about the series pretty quite, that is until now, as the midseason sizzle reel, essentially a trailer, has been released online, teasing all sorts of time-traveling antics. You can watch the full reel in the video above!

The series returns next Monday after nearly four months off, and the premiere will see the entire team heading back to 1961 to deal with a strange call Mona claims to have received. The mysterious “Men in Black” organization are likely be behind all of the disturbances this this time around, but there’s no way to know for certain until the show returns.

This question-filled premiere is titled “Lucha De Apuestas,” and you can check out its official synopsis here:

“When the Legends hear that Mona (Roman Young) has let a fugitive go, they must head to 1961 Mexico City to clean up her mess. Mona tries to convince the Legends and the Bureau that the people responsible for releasing the fugitive were some mysterious Men in Black and not her. With no evidence to back up her theory, the Legends must decide if they should trust her and go against the Bureau. Meanwhile, Nate (Nick Zano) and Zari (Tala Ashe) go on a recon mission to find out what Hank (guest star Tom Wilson) might be hiding from everyone.

“Caity Lotz, Matt Ryan, Brandon Routh, Dominic Purcell, Jes Macallan and Maisie Richardson-Sellers also star. Andrew Kasch directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & Tyron B. Carter.”

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs on Monday nights at 8 pm ET on The CW, followed by new episodes of Arrow.

