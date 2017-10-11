Report: Victor Garber to Leave ‘Legends of Tomorrow’

The Legends of Tomorrow will get a little bit smaller in Season Three as one of the series regulars will soon be leaving the cast.

Victor Garber, who plays Dr. Martin Stein in the time-traveling DC Comics-based series, will be exiting the show sometime this year, according to a report by Deadline. Warner Bros. TV and The CW didn’t provide a comment on the departure.

Garber has been a staple in The CW’s superhero shows ever since he debuted as one-half of Firestorm in The Flash, alongside Robbie Amell’s Ronnie Raymond. He has since appeared as part of the main cast of Legends of Tomorrow, using his Firestorm powers alongside Jax Jackson played by Franz Drameh.

A veteran of the stage, Garber’s departure has been a rumor ever since he was announced to be returning to Broadway for Hello Dolly! alongside Bernadette Peters. The two will be taking over for current leads Bette Middler and David Hyde Pierce.

Given the show’s production in Vancouver and the grueling schedule for filming a full season of episodes, it makes sense that Garber would exit Legends of Tomorrow in order to fulfill his stage duties in New York City.

The report states the Broadway show’s schedule consists of six days per week, with seven to eight shows per week. That schedule is not conducive to shooting a television program on the other side of the continent.

But Deadline reports that the exit won’t take place right away:

“[He] will remain series regular on the current third season of Legends Of Tomorrow though there are no current plans for him to return for further episodes. Still, with the time-travel nature of the superhero show, there is always a possibility for characters to be brought back.”

Legends of Tomorrow Season Three just kicked off this week, showing the team’s efforts to fix the timeline after “breaking” it in order to stop the Legion of Doom’s attempts to take control of history in the Season Two finale. Now lead by White Canary, the group will go up against former ally Rip Hunter and his newly established Time Bureau.

Legends of Tomorrow airs Tuesdays on The CW.