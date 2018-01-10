The CW President Says Wally West Could Appear on ‘Legends of Tomorrow’

With the death of Martin Stein (Victor Garber) and the subsequent departure of Jax Jackson (Franz Drameh,) on Legends of Tomorrow there are a couple of open seats on the Waverider, and now The CW president Mark Pedowitz says that The Flash‘s Wally West could take one of them.

In a recent interview with Black Girl Nerds, Pedowitz confirmed that new characters will be coming to Legends of Tomorrow and hinted that The Flash’s Keiynan Lonsdale might be one of them,

“As we’ve lost some characters this season, you will see new ones pop up,” Pedowitz said. “He’s [Drameh] an incredible actor, but you might see Wally West show up on Legends.”

Pedowtiz’s comments seem to confirm what fans have speculated since Wally’s departure from Central City. As you may recall, earlier this season on The Flash, Wally decided to leave Central City to spend some time with a friend in Blue Valley. With The Flash/Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) back from the Speed Force, there just wasn’t much for Wally to do as Kid Flash. Going to Blue Valley offered Kid Flash both time and space to figure things out for himself, though he did return to Central City during the first our “Crisis on Earth-X” to attend Barry and Iris’ (Candice Patton) wedding and revealed he had fought Starro the Conqueror in the process.

But Wally’s appearance in “Crisis” was limited that first episode. When the Earth-X Nazis show up and interrupt the wedding, instead of suiting up for the fight Wally is sent away along with Joe (Jesse L. Martin) and Cecile (Danielle Nicolet,) his task being to keep their family safe. The move was disappointing for some The Flash fans who had hoped to see Wally take a larger role and to that end, having him join the Legends seems like a fitting move.

It’s something that fans have suspected for a while. With Jax deciding that he couldn’t continue with the rest of the team following Stein’s tragic death after being shot by Nazis, earlier comments from executive producer Marc Guggenheim revealed that “a previously established character from the Arrowverse” will be stepping in as a replacement.

“We do have a plan for how to replace Firestorm on the bridge, and it’s a really cool one. It’s one that we’re really excited about, Guggenheim said. “There’s really like two empty chairs on the Waverider. So, we do have a game plan. We’ve always had a game plan. I just can’t talk about the game plan. The CW publicity will determine when we get to unleash that bit of news.”

And while Pedowitz’s comments seem to “unleash” that news and confirm that Wally will make the jump to the Waverider, as for how long he will be there is something he’s letting fans find out for themselves. When asked if Wally would be a permanent fixture on the show, Pedowitz advised fans to tune in and find out.

“I can’t answer that, you’ll have to watch.”

The Flash will return Tuesday, January 16th. Legends of Tomorrow‘s midseason premiere will air Monday, February 12th at 8/7c on The CW.