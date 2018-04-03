‘Legends of Tomorrow’: Will Beebo Defeat Mallus?

Legends of Tomorrow heads into its season finale next week, a finale that will see the team face off with the demon Mallus. However, despite having all six totems, the heroes are going to have a difficult time defeating Mallus, and now, a fan theory suggests that it’s not the Legends who stop the demon but everyone’s favorite cuddly deity, Beebo.

The theory about how Beebo could possibly stop Mallus is surprisingly straight forward. Finding someone to wield the totems effectively and without being overtaken by them is something that’s been a challenge for the Legends. Sara (Caity Lotz) struggled to maintain control when she was tricked into taking on the Death Totem and in tonight’s “Guest Starring John Noble”, we saw that Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough) is untrustworthy when it came to his personal motives for stopping Mallus — he wanted to save his daughter, Nora (Courtney Ford) — and therefore shouldn’t have the totem. With the totem being critical to stopping Mallus the team would need someone else to wield it. Enter Beebo.

Sure, he’s a plush toy but he’s also had the unique experience of having legitimately been a god. As fans will recall, Beebo was briefly worshipped by the Vikings as a god when young Martin Stein and the toy ended up as anachronisms. While the Legends were able to restore things — eliminating Beebo Day in the process — we know from the season finale preview that the timeline is a mess. The team is shown fighting pirates, Roman soldiers, and yes, even Vikings. With the Vikings popping back up, they may well bring their Beebo worship back with them. Their faith could bolster Beebo as a perfect totem bearer as he would not only have human faith behind him but Beebo is also just a stuffed animal. He doesn’t have a soul for Mallus to corrupt.

But, outside of his status as a former god and the faith of the Vikings, how would Beebo be able to defeat Mallus? Well, we know that the totems give their bearers unique gifts. It’s not impossible that the Death Totem would give Beebo powers as well, potentially allowing the cuddly deity to grow to massive size and face off with Mallus’ true, demonic form. Mallus’ dark desire to destroy history just might not stand a chance against a giant Beebo’s hunger or hugs for that matter.

Even if this theory of Beebo wielding the Death Totem doesn’t quite come to fruition, we do know that things are going to get wild in the season finale. Series executive producer Marc Guggenheim recently told Entertainment Weekly that Beebo does appear in the finale and that things are going to crazy.

“[The finale is] balls-out craziness,” Guggenheim said. “It really feels like a real finale in that respect and we really draw together almost every thread and character that we’d established over the course of the third season. And yes, that includes Beebo. Beebo will make a phenomenal return that is quite awesome.”

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW. “The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly” will air on April 9th.

