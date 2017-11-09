Matt Ryan Shares New ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Constantine Teasers

Matt Ryan’s John Constantine will be making a return to the Arrowverse in a two-part storyline of Legends of Tomorrow season 4, and fans have been buzzing like crazy about it!

The Ryan and the Legends producers have also been fueling fan excitement by dropping some big teases about Constantine’s next live-action appearance. We recently got wind (pun) that Constantine will be smoking when visits Legends, while Matt Ryan already dropped a fun teaser about his return to the DC TV Universe.

Today we have even more fun Constantine teases from the cast and crew of Legends of Tomorrow – check them out, below!

The Long John

Matt Ryan certainly casts a long shadow as the live-action version of Constantine. That’s why he’s still being brought back in both the Arrowverse and DC Animated features – and why the fan acclaim has never died.

The Asylum

This teaser from Constantine actor Matt Ryan suggests that his episode of Legends is going to be very much in the vein of Fox’s upcoming New Mutants movie: super powers in a dark crazy house. Sounds good to us.

These teasers both follow in the vein of the one Ryan already shared with fans while filming his episode of Legends. Executive Producer Phil Klemmer recently revealed details of the episode:

“His appearance in episode 310 will involve the following: a revisiting of Arrow season four and the events following that season’s finale episode; a confrontation with this season’s Big Bad on Legends — the name we’ve only heard whispered until now Mallus; some hot sex — something that has been in short supply on the Waverider thus far in season three; and Damien Darhk (Neil McDonough), because how can you do an episode about dark magic and not have Damien Darhk? More than anything, the episode promises to be scary as you know what — tonally it’s The Exorcist meets One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest. Demonic possession in a mental institution, what’s not to love?”

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following new episodes of The Flash on The CW.

