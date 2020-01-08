Legends of Tomorrow Cast Snuggles Beebos to Celebrate Season 6 Renewal

Ahead of its premiere in two weeks, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow was already renewed for a sixth season. To celebrate, series star Caity Lotz took to social media to share a couple of photos of the cast of Legends cozying up with a group of Beebo dolls. It is not yet clear why they have a bed covered in Beebo dolls, but we did see it — with Ramona Young’s Mona surrounded by the lovable blue dolls — in the first trailer for the upcoming fifth season of the fan-favorite series. While Lotz says this is the moment they learned they had a second season, it seems pretty clear they have known for a while. Outgoing series regular Brandon Routh appears in these photos, for starters.

Beebo was originally introduced in the season three episode “Beebo, the God of War,” which followed the events of the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover. In the episode, a younger version of Martin Stein was scrambling to get a Beebo doll as a last-minute Hanukkah gift for his daughter when he (and the talking doll) were thrust into the distant past, where a talking, blue creature was mistaken for a god by Vikings.

Beebo instantly became a fan-favorite, and appeared a few more times over the course of the next season and a half, including a memorable sequence in which a giant Beebo cuddled a winged demon to death in the season three finale.

“When we first, that script was Legends’ first kind of deep dive into craziness and I remember shooting that with all these Vikings and we’re in this like amazing period gear,” Lotz said at the time. “And then you just see Nate and Amaya having this blue fuzzy doll like sneaking in the background and I remember we all turned and were like ‘we just…did we jump the shark? There’s no coming back from there, really.’ And it’s right. There was no coming back from that but in the better. I think that it was kind of a gamble and it worked and Beebo’s the lead of the show.”

You can see her photos below.

We were casually taking a nap in a bed of Beebo dolls when we heard that we were renewed for season 6. So here’s us waking up from our nap and saying thank you to all the fans that decide to jump on the crazy train with us @TheCW_Legends #whytheFnot pic.twitter.com/G4cUDbPrqj — Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) January 8, 2020

In the new season, the Legends have become famous, and it changes a lot in their world.

The Legends are not, for the most part, taking part in the events of “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” with only Ray, Sara, and an alternate Earth’s Mick Rory fighting alongside Superman, The Flash, and the rest of the heroes of the multiverse. The premiere will pick up where last season left off, with reality rewritten after the team managed to prevent the deaths of Zari’s family. As a result, her brother Behrad (played by Shayan Sobhian, seen in the red flannel in the image above) is on the team instead of Zari, since he never died and passed on his totem to his sister, so she never became a Legend. Instead, it seems she is living a glamorous celebrity lifestyle, which might be part of why the Legends are suddenly famous.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow returns from its long hiatus on January 14 for a special episode to close out the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event. The following week, Legends‘s season premiere airs on January 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.